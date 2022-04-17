Hugo Lloris explains how Brighton got the better of Tottenham - 'Strong team performance'

After an outstanding defensive display to nullify the threat of Spurs' attack, including Harry Kane and Song Heung-Min, Albion found a late winner through a moment of brilliance from Leandro Trossard.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Lloris said Graham Potter's side must be praised for their performance.

"We have to credit Brighton as well," he said.

"At this stage of the season, teams like Brighton are already safe and they play with the freedom and without pressure of the result. It can happen what happened today.

"They delivered a strong team performance."

The defeat came as a blow to Tottenham's hopes of a top four finish and Lloris was disappointed by the manner of the defeat.

The French international said: "We should have done better. Especially in the context, we knew what we were playing for.

"We did not get the result that we want.

"The biggest regret if that if you cannot win, you cannot lose. Now it's too late and we have to go on to the next game.

"We knew that there's no space for relax."

Lloris said Spurs have time to make amends, adding: "This is going to be a big battle until the end. That's the case for us and the other challengers as well.

"Now it's time to analyse the performance and prepare for the next game.

"[We can bounce back] by winning. In training, we need to prepare the game as good as we can.

"Mentally we have to have a lot of focus.

"I understand sometimes you can have a lack of energy but the focus is so important at this level.

"The way we conceded the goal today is all about focus and concentration.

"Again, it's never too late to learn. We need to continue and make another run of wins.

"If you win every game, you have more chance of finishing fourth. We take it game by game. If you look too much forward, you can slip."

Lloris, the club captain, was asked if the defeat hurt him more than his teammates.

"Of course," he said. "What hurts me more is we suffer so much.

"To arrive in this position, it is not a moment to throw away what we built the last few weeks.

"We received a lot of kicks during the season and it's now time to give this kick to the opponent.