'I am convinced' – Fabian Hurzeler's £40m wildcard to start against Ipswich Town as Joao Pedro faces long-haul upset

Brighton and Hove Albion's record signing Georginio Rutter is set to make his home debut against Ipswich Town at the Amex Stadium this Saturday.

Rutter, 22, signed for Brighton for £40m from Leeds United last month and made his first appearance as a late substitute in the 1-1 draw at Arsenal.

The French striker could however start this Saturday as Fabian Hurzeler will have concerns over the fitness of in-form striker Joao Pedro as he returns from international duty with Brazil.

Pedro has been excellent so far this season for the Seagulls and has two goals from his first three Premier League matches. His all round game and work rate has also impressed as he's operated in the No 10 role just behind the main striker Danny Welbeck. Pedro netted the winner in the 2-1 triumph against Manchester United and also scored the leveller in the 1-1 draw at Arsenal just prior to the international break. Welbeck opened his account at Everton and also scored against former club Man United.

The duo have formed a fine partnership but Pedro played the second half of Brazil's 1-0 World Cup qualifier loss to Paraguay in the early hours of Wednesday morning (UK time).

He now faces a long-haul 16-hour flight from Asunción, which could leave him jet-lagged ahead of the clash with newly-promoted Ipswich. Paraguay's Julio Enciso, who has been used as a late substitute for Brighton against Manchester United and Arsenal so far this term, is in the same situation as Pedro.

It all points to a first start for Rutter against Ipswich who will hope to make an immediate impact in front of his new fans following his summer arrival. Last season in the Championship, Rutter netted eight times and claimed an impressive 16 assists.

"I am convinced he will help us on the pitch by his attitude working against the ball, by his quality in possession," said Hurzeler last week. "He has something special and I knew him since he played for Hoffenheim, I followed his way. He will be a big, big player for Brighton and I’m happy he’s here in the squad.”

Hurzeler also has fitness concerns for Joel Veltman (thigh), James Milner (hamstring), Mats Wieffer (knock), Ferdi Kadıoğlu (thigh) and Brajan Gruda (unspecified).

On Gruda’s situation Hurzeler explained: “Hopefully [will see him in action] soon. I can’t give you a clear schedule for when he’ll be back. He’s settling in quite good.

"He’s a very young player. In Germany there is a different culture from here. We try to help him a lot and give him a good rehab. Hopefully he will be back on the pitch soon.”