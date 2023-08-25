Ajax midfielder and former Brighton & Hove Albion transfer target Mohammed Kudus has revealed he is ‘now waiting’ to complete a move to Albion’s Premier League rivals West Ham United.

The Seagulls were close to sealing a deal for the 23-year-old earlier this month but the move broke down after Albion were unable to finalise personal terms.

The Ghana international now looks set to complete a move to West Ham, despite reported interest from Arsenal.

Kudus bagged his first hat-trick for Ajax in Thursday night’s 4-1 UEFA Europa League play-off first leg victory at perennial Bulgarian champions Ludogorets Razgrad.

And, speaking to Dutch television channel RTL 7 after the match, Kudus admitted he may have played his last game for Ajax.

He said: “Yes, I think so. But let's see what happens in the next days. The talks are going on. We have to see if an agreement is reached in the next days.”

The Ghanaian remained coy about rumours linking him to West Ham but admitted the Irons were a ‘good club’.

But, in a separate post-match interview with Dutch outlet AD Sportwereld, Kudus made it clear he would almost certainly be joining the Hammers.

He said “I spoke with West Ham United. I am now waiting for an agreement between the clubs.

“I think every player dreams of playing in the Premier League. So when the opportunity comes, why not?

“I started my fourth season at Ajax and I feel ready for the next challenge.”