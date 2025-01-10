Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler is confident the right transfer decisions will be made by the club this month.

The Seagulls spent more than £200m in the summer window as the likes of Georginio Rutter, Yankuba Minteh, Ferdi Kadioglu, Brajan Gruda, Mats Weiffer and Matt O’Riley all arrived.

But injuries have caused major problems for Hurzeler with Minteh, Kadioglu, Gruda, Weiffer and Rielly all missing extended periods this season. Brighton are also currently without skipper Lewis Dunk, who is struggling with another calf injury and fellow defender Igor Julio, who is out for “a few months” with a hamstring problem.

Brighton's German head coach Fabian Hurzeler has a lengthy injury list

Strikers Evan Ferguson (ankle) and Danny Welbeck (ankle) are also missing, while James Milner (hamstring) and Jack Hinshelwood (knee) remain on the treatment table.

Brighton are reluctant to talk externally on transfers this window but Hurzeler has spoken to chairman Tony Bloom and chief executive Paul Barber on the current situation.

"It's also part of our discussions and exchanges we have,” Hurzeler said to press ahead of the FA Cup third round draw at Norwich City. “I really trust Tony, and David [Weir] and Paul. I am sure we will find the right solution for the situation. "But in the end I will just focus on the match on Saturday and try to work with the players that are available, because in the end it's still a really strong squad with strong players on the pitch.

“We are just trying to find the right togetherness, the right connection and relationships on the pitch, then hopefully in the future we can build this consistency in the starting XI. That's the main thing, to play with a consistent starting XI to build these relationships and connections on the pitch.

“We haven't been able to do this so far this season. That's a big thing we try to work on, so I am sure we will make the right decisions regarding the transfer window this winter."

It’s the first time Hurzeler has had to navigate a January transfer window in the Premier League, having joined from St Pauli last summer.

"For me, I really focus on the work, on the pitch. I try to focus on the togetherness of the group, of the clear structure in the group, and in the end I have great experts around me, I have a great owner with Tony, who will make the right decisions together with Paul and with David ,and for sure we're always in touch, we try to exchange, we try to find the right solutions for the club, but in the end my focus is on the training pitch and try to get back to success with good results.”