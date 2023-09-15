BREAKING
Threatening e-mail forces schools into lockdown
'I am waiting' - Roberto De Zerbi discusses Jakub's Moder's return to first-team action

Roberto De Zerbi is hopeful that Jakub Moder will be available for selection sooner rather then later.
By Frankie Elliott
Published 15th Sep 2023, 15:22 BST
The midfielder was included in Brighton’s 2023/2024 Premier League squad this week, despite not being seen in action since sustaining a serious knee injury in a 0-0 draw with Norwich eighteen months ago.

Moder had been spotted taking part in light training sessions towards the back end of last season, raising hopes that he would return to the squad for the start of this campaign.

However, the Polish international did not take part in Brighton’s pre-season schedule, as his recovery continues to take longer then anticipated.

The midfielder has not being seen in action since sustaining a serious knee injury in a 0-0 draw with Norwich eighteen months ago.  (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)The midfielder has not being seen in action since sustaining a serious knee injury in a 0-0 draw with Norwich eighteen months ago.  (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)
De Zerbi said he was keen to have Moder back soon, claiming his Albion side needed ‘one more midfielder’ to compete both in Europe and domestically this season.

The Brighton boss said: “I am waiting for him [Moder] because we need one midfielder more and we hope he can come back earlier.”

Moder signed for Brighton in October 2020 for £6m from Lech Poznań and has gone to make 45 appearances for the Seagulls, scoring two goals.

