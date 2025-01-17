Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

All the reaction following Brighton’s 2-0 victory against Ipswich Town at Portman road

Brighton and Hove Albion halted their winless run in the Premier League and moved up to ninth in the table following their 2-0 win at lowly Ipswich Town.

Goals from Kaoru Mitoma and Georginio Rutter sealed the three points ahead of Sunday’s clash against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

It’s been a inconsistent season so far for the Seagulls but they are now undefeated in their last six having drawn against West Ham, Brentford, Aston Villa and Arsenal, followed by wins against Norwich (FA Cup) and now Ipswich.

Georginio Rutter of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Premier League victory at Ipswich Town

Head coach Fabian Hurzeler hopes the result at Portman Road will bring an up-turn in their fortunes and help to propel them towards European qualification.

“We experienced a lot of moments during the season where we were not mature enough to win the games,” Hurzeler told Sussex World after the triumph at Ipswich.

"And today we proved that we are mature, that we learned from these bad experiences. We had, and hopefully it was a learning for every player, and of course there are some players who are more clever than others, who are more experienced than others. But in the end everyone has to get on one level and they have to learn from each other.”

So can Brighton qualify for Europe? We asked Grok AI, the artificial intelligence chatbot developed by xAI, and it said: “Brighton & Hove Albion are currently in a competitive position for European qualification in the 2024-2025 Premier League season.

"However, whether they will qualify for Europe this season depends on various factors including their performance in the remaining matches and the results of teams around them.

"Brighton's qualification for the Europa League for this season (2024-2025) would typically require them to finish in the top 6 of the Premier League, given the current structure where the top four qualify for the Champions League, fifth and sixth for the Europa League, and potentially seventh for the Conference League.

"However, Brighton's exact qualification for any European competition this season would also depend on other teams' performances in cups which could alter these positions.

"In summary, while Brighton has a chance, their qualification for European competitions in the 2024-2025 season is not guaranteed and would hinge on their performance in the remaining fixtures, outcomes of other teams, and possibly results from domestic cup competitions.”

Even AI are sitting on the fence… but Brighton’s recent encouraging run and the fact that Hurzeler’s team look more settled in key areas has certainly boosted their chances. In the opinion of a humble human sports reporter, I think they are back in the running for a top six spot, but like AI, I’m still on the fence.