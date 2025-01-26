Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

AI’s verdict on yesterday’s controversial incident at the Amex Stadium

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler disagreed with Everton’s David Moyes, Joel Veltman was baffled by referee Tim Robinson and even mild-manner Gary Lineker raised an eyebrow at the decision.

So who was right and what actually happened in yesterday’s controversial Premier League clash as Everton beat Brighton 1-0 at the Amex Stadium?

Iliman Ndiaye capitalised when Seagulls defender Joel Veltman was punished for handball following VAR intervention.

Yankuba Minteh and Danny Welbeck of Brighton & Hove Albion clash with James Tarkowski and Jake O'Brien of Everton at full-time

Albion felt Veltman was fouled as he brushed the ball behind with his right hand while going to ground under pressure from Everton substitute Beto.

Referee Robinson disagreed and the ninth-placed hosts were unable to find a way back into the contest, despite second-half pressure.

The Premier League matchday centre posted: “The VAR checked for a potential penalty for handball by Veltman and deemed it as a deliberate action and recommended an on-field review. The referee then awarded a penalty to Everton.”

Veltman countered: “I got a little push from the right that moved my hand forward and the ball was there. It was more a reaction than a purposeful handball. I would 100 per cent have headed it or cleared it with my feet without the push.”

Hurzeler and Moyes predictably had opposing views and Lineker, speaking on Match of the Day to pundits Alan Shearer and Danny Murphy, added: “He was just pushed by both players at full speed and in slow motion, it just looks a little bit more like a penalty. But the fact we disagree suggests, is it clear and obvious?”

VAR are only supposed to intervene if the referee has made a “clear and obvious error”. Despite using the best technology football can provide, the humans involved, including myself, still could not come up with a satisfactory verdict.

So I asked Grok AI – a generative artificial intelligence chatbot system designed to answer some of the most complex questions known to mankind – for it’s view on the debate raging from a football match in East Sussex.

"The penalty awarded to Everton during their match against Brighton at the Amex Stadium was a topic of significant debate,” was Grok’s first assessment. It then gave a summary of the situation and why the penalty was awarded.

Grok added: “Brighton players and fans, along with manager Fabian Hurzeler, expressed frustration and disagreement. Hurzeler stated it was not a penalty, emphasising Veltman's hand movement was a natural response to being pushed.”

It went on. ”On the other hand, some Everton fans and commentators argued in favour of the penalty, seeing Veltman's hand movement as unnatural and deliberate.

“The Premier League's rules on handball have evolved, focusing more on the natural position of the arm rather than intent, which might explain the VAR's intervention.”

In conclusion, "However, the correctness of this call remains subjective, with opinions split between fans of both teams. The debate largely centres around interpretations of what constitutes a deliberate handball under current football laws.”

Well at least that’s cleared that up then!