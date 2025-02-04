Fabian Hurzeler, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, will hope for a strong second half of the season

All the latest following the Premier League January transfer window

Brighton made two signings during the January transfer window that can help Fabian Hurzeler’s squad for the here and now.

Diego Gomez joined from Inter Miami for around £12m on January 1 and the Paraguay international made his debut in the 3-1 victory at Old Trafford earlier this month.

The 20-year-old also played the second half of Albion’s chaotic 7-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest last weekend. Due to recent injuries, Gomez will likely play a key role in the second half of the season starting with this Saturday’s FA Cup fourth round clash against Chelsea.

Defender Eiran Cashin also signed from Derby County for an initial payment of around £9m, which will hopefully boost Hurzeler’s defensive options. Cashin, 23, has impressed in League One and the Championship and will hope to make the step-up to the Premier League.

Brighton have suffered with injuries to defenders this term with Lewis Dunk and Adam Webster both struggling at times, while Igor Julio remains remains sidelined for the season with hamstring trouble.

“We’re delighted to welcome Eiran to the club,” said Hurzeler. “He’s gained a lot of experience in the Championship, has a good profile and as a left-sided defender he will give us another strong defensive option. We’re looking forward to working with Eiran and watching him develop with us.”

The 23-year-old made 144 first team appearances for the Rams after coming through their youth academy. The £22m signing of striker Stefanos Tzimas was also confirmed yesterday and the Greece under-21 international will join in the summer following his loan at Bundesliga 2 side FC Nuremburg.

Earlier in the window, Julio Enciso left on loan to Ipswich Town and Valentin Barco went to Strasbourg with an obligation to buy. Six players left on deadline day as Evan Ferguson (West Ham, loan), Ruairi McConville (Norwich), Benicio Baker-Boaitey (Millwall), Ed Turns (Exeter), Caylan Vickers (Mansfield, loan), Marcus Ifill (Bromley) all departed.

So where does all this leave Brighton, who are 10th in the table? I asked Grok AI, a generative artificial intelligence chatbot developed by xAI, to predict the outcome of the Premier League table after the deadline day dealings.

"Predicting the exact Premier League table after transfer deadline day involves speculative analysis based on current performance, new transfers, and team dynamics,” Grok stated, before offering this top six verdict.

"1. Liverpool - They seem well-poised with their current squad, and any new signings would likely bolster their already strong midfield and defence. There's a consensus from X posts that they could be at the top. 2. Arsenal - With the urgency to sign a forward following Gabriel Jesus's injury.

“3. Manchester City - Despite a late spending spree, including Nico González from Porto, their consistent performance might see them in the top three.

“4. Newcastle - They've shown promise this season, and if they've managed to reinforce their squad with strategic signings.”

“5. Chelsea - They are expected to be in the top half, potentially competing for European spots.

“6. Aston Villa - With the loan signing of Marcus Rashford, Villa could make a significant leap if he performs well, potentially securing a spot in the top six.”

Grok then offered these middle to lower table verdicts. “Tottenham Hotspur - Despite their defensive reinforcements, their position could be variable due to recent squad injuries and performances.

“West Ham - Their signing of Evan Ferguson on loan could help, but they might be battling for mid-table positions.

“Bournemouth - a surprise package this season, they could end up higher than expected. Nottingham Forest - They've been mentioned in several predictions for a top-half finish, suggesting stability or improvement.

“Manchester United - With Rashford's departure and Garnacho possibly moving, their performance might dip, placing them around mid-table.

“Everton, Crystal Palace, Brighton, Wolves - These teams might hover around the middle, with their final positions likely influenced by how well they integrate any new signings or manage without key players.”

Grok then gave this relegation verdict. “Leicester, Wolves, Southampton - Based on X posts, there's a sentiment that these teams might struggle, potentially facing relegation battles.”

Hovering around midtable seems about right for the Seagulls, who have been inconsistent this season. Although players returning from injuries could see them make a push for the European places. Much will depend on they respond to the 7-0 thrashing at Nottingham Forest.