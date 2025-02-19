Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Grok AI delivers its verdict on the Premier League outcome for the 2024-25 season

Fabian Hurzeler’s Brighton and Hove Albion are currently 10th in the Premier League following their 3-0 victory against Chelsea at the Amex Stadium last Friday.

The Seagulls responded in style to their 7-0 thrashing at Nottingham Forest last time out in the league and will now hope to finish the campaign strongly as they push for European qualification,

starting this Saturday at struggling Southampton.

It’s proved an inconsistent season for Brighton so far as they adapt to the style of head coach Hurzeler, who joined in the summer after the club parted company with previous manager Roberto De Zerbi.

There has also been a high turnover of players at Brighton as established performers, such as Pascal Gross and Billy Gilmour, moved on to Borussia Dortmund and Napoli respectively while £200m worth of new talent also bedded in.

Georginio Rutter, Yankuba Minteh, Mats Wieffer, Ferdi Kadioglu, Matt O’Riley, Brajan Gruda, Diego Gomez and Eiran Cashin have all been introduced this season as injuries to key players have also slowed progress.

Overall it’s been a solid start for Hurzeler, who at the age of 31 is the youngest ever permanent manager in Premier League history. If his team continue to play as they did against Chelsea last Friday – as excellent goals from Kaoru Mitoma and Yankuba Minteh sealed three points – then Europe remains a realistic target for the Seagulls.

But does AI agree? I asked Grok AI, a generative artificial intelligence chatbot developed by xAI, where Brighton, along with Chelsea and West Ham, will finish this season?

"This speculative table combines various predictions from web sources and posts on X,” stated Grok. “Acknowledging that football is inherently unpredictable, and these numbers are based on the current form, injuries, managerial changes, and transfer activity as of February 2025.”

Here’s the verdict – which seems to include a total malfunction when it came to Fulham, while Ipswich Town – currently third from bottom – will also feel quite hard done by as they battle to beat the drop.

1 Liverpool - Given their strong performance and lead in the current standings, they are predicted to win the title with around 85 points. 2 Arsenal - They are expected to finish second, with predictions suggesting around 78 points.

3 Manchester City - Despite a historic run, predictions indicate they might end up in third place with approximately 70 points, reflecting their current form and upcoming challenges. 4 Nottingham Forest - They've been performing well and are predicted to secure a fourth place, which could be enough for Champions League qualification, with about 69 points.

5 Bournemouth - They are close behind, with predictions at 68 points, but goal difference might be crucial for their position. 6 Chelsea - Also at 68 points, but likely to be edged out by Bournemouth on goal difference, securing sixth spot.

7 Newcastle United - Expected to finish with around 65 points, just outside the European spots without an additional Champions League berth. 8 Aston Villa - They were seen as contenders for European spots in earlier predictions, potentially finishing around 62 points.

9 Manchester United - Predictions suggest a possible struggle, with them finishing around mid-table, perhaps with 55-60 points. 10 Tottenham Hotspur - They might find themselves in a similar position to Manchester United, with around 55 points, given their inconsistent performance.

11 Brighton & Hove Albion - They could be in the mix for mid-table, with around 50-55 points. 12 West Ham United - Expected to be in the middle of the pack, around 50 points.

13 Everton - Likely to hover around the middle, with predictions suggesting about 45-50 points. 14 Crystal Palace - They might secure a comfortable mid-table finish, around 45 points.

15 Brentford - Their performance could see them around 40-45 points. 16 Fulham - Similar to Brentford, with around 40-45 points.

17 Wolves - Facing relegation concerns, they might end with around 35-40 points. 18 Southampton - As one of the promoted teams, they're predicted to struggle, with about 30-35 points.

19 Leicester City - Another promoted side, also likely to be near the bottom, with similar points to Southampton. 20 Ipswich Town - The third promoted team, predicted to finish last with around 25-30 points.”

Grok then added: “Remember, actual results can vary widely due to the dynamic nature of football.”