Brighton and Hove Albion resume Premier League action as they travel to Nottingham Forest this Saturday.

The Seagulls are currently ninth in the Premier League and are pushing for European qualification between now and the end of the season.

It’s so far been an inconsistent campaign for Brighton as a change of manager, injuries and new players settling in have all contributed towards mixed results.

Last Saturday at the Amex Stadium, the 1-0 home loss to Everton was a classic example of how Brighton can control large periods of matches but fail to break through stubborn defences, especially at home.

Albion are also the draw specialists of the Premier League with 10 draws – the highest in the top flight – and eight wins and five defeats from 23 matches played so far. The Seagulls also have more victories on the road than they do at the Amex.

"We try to analyse everything. We try to look at the schedule, look at the process, how we approach the game, when we arrive at the stadium, how many meetings we do, when do we eat, how the preparation is by the players towards the game,” said head coach Fabian Hurzeler last week. "So, we try to reflect and reanalyse everything, but the performances we've had in our own stadium, when we look at the results, of course we are not happy, but the performances are quite good. "We have more expectations of ourselves, we want to give the fans more wins, especially at home, but one thing is for sure we are trying as hard as possible. So we try to do everything to make our supporters proud. At the weekend, we have the next opportunity and hopefully we are able to give them the feeling back that we have all been waiting for."

There have been promising signs for Brighton this term but the team is very much a work in progress and it could be towards the back end of this season or even the next before this latest group reaches it’s full potential.

So how will the Premier League shape up in the final standings and where will Brighton finish? I asked Grok AI, a generative artificial intelligence chatbot developed by xAI, for its verdict. It certainly delivered a few surprises, including Tottenham, Manchester United, Bournemouth and a complete malfunction for Nottingham Forest.

“Predicting the final Premier League table for 2025 involves considering various factors such as current form, managerial changes, player injuries, and transfer market activity,” it said. “Here's a speculative table based on recent trends and analyses from web sources.”

1. Liverpool - With Arne Slot taking over from Jurgen Klopp, there's an expectation that Liverpool will maintain their competitive edge. 2. Arsenal - Arsenal has been consistent in their performances and are seen as strong contenders for the title, though they are predicted to fall just short.

3. Manchester City - Despite a potential for a less dominant season, Manchester City's track record under Pep Guardiola still places them firmly in the top tier. 4. Chelsea - Their performances have been strong with underlying statistics backing their potential for a top-four finish.

5. Newcastle United - Newcastle has been given a reasonable chance to finish in the top five, thanks to their performances and squad depth.

6. Aston Villa - Villa's trajectory suggests they might secure a spot in European competitions. 7. Tottenham Hotspur - Despite some predictions of a challenging season, Tottenham's position in the top half is supported by their squad quality and the potential for managerial improvements.

8. Manchester United - Still likely to finish in the top half due to their squad depth and the impact of new management.

9. Brighton & Hove Albion - Brighton's innovative approach under Fabian Hurzeler is expected to keep them mid-table or slightly higher, with an eye on European competitions.

10. West Ham United - There's optimism for a solid mid-table finish. 11. Crystal Palace - Expected to continue their upward trend after a positive season under Oliver Glasner.

12. Bournemouth - Their recent form and strategic signings suggest a mid-table finish, despite the loss of key players. 13. Fulham - A stable season is predicted, with potential for improvement under Marco Silva.

14. Everton - With a new stadium on the horizon, Everton might see a boost in morale and performance, aiming to avoid the relegation scrap.

15. Brentford - Expected to maintain their Premier League status with a focus on consolidation after a challenging previous season.

16. Wolves - A battle against relegation is anticipated, but their recent performances suggest they might just escape the drop. 17. Nottingham Forest - There's a mixed outlook, but current projections lean towards a fight to stay in the Premier League.

18. Leicester City - Facing a potential relegation battle and they might struggle without significant squad investment. 19. Southampton - Predicted to return to the Championship after a challenging season adapting to Premier League pressures.

20. Ipswich Town - As a newly promoted side, they are seen by many as likely candidates for relegation.

Grok then added a disclaimer. “Please note, this prediction is speculative and based on current trends and opinions from various sources. Football, with its inherent unpredictability, can always yield surprises.”