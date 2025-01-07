Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

All the latest transfer news and gossip for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

The January transfer window can be an uncertain time as teams battle to keep their top talents and try to add to their squads.

Brighton are known for their shrewd, data-driven approach to the transfer market and have established themselves as a force in the Premier League thanks to their recruitment strategy.

The likes of Alexis Mac Allister, Moises Caicedo, Mark Cucurella, Leoandro Trossard and Yves Bissouma have all been snapped up by the Seagulls in recent windows and later sold on for vast profits.

Brighton chairman Tony Bloom is known for his shrewd data-driven approach to the transfer market

It has provided Albion with the resources to make continual improvements to their squad, which ultimately resulted in a huge spend last summer of more than £200m.

Albion smashed their transfer record with the £40m signing of Georginio Rutter from Leeds United, while Yankuba Minteh, Ferdi Kadioglu, Mats Wieffer, Matt O’Riley and Brajan Gruda also joined.

Brighton chairman Tony Bloom is unlikely to sanction such a spend in the near future and this January’s window is set to be fairly modest by comparison.

Paraguay international midfielder Diego Gomez has already joined for around £12m from Inter Miami and young Brazilian defender Vitor Reis of Palmeiras is also another target for the Seagulls.

Speculation is rife this time of year and it’s often difficult to make sense of all the speculation that surrounds your club. Here, we asked X’s own AI, Grok, to predict who could arriving at the Amex Stadium this January.

Grok correctly confirmed the Gomez signing and then stated that left back Valentín Barco is expected to return from his loan at Sevilla, “With Brighton considering either integrating him into their squad or arranging another loan. Porto has been mentioned as a potential destination for another loan with an option to buy.”

Brighton, according to Grok, are also interested in signing a new right back as Tariq Lamptey and Joel Veltman will be out of contract this summer. “Michael Kayode, a right-back from Fiorentina,” is one player Brighton are reportedly keen on. The 20-year-old Italy under-21 international is contracted with Fiorentina until June 2028.

Grok added: “There's also interest in Bazoumana Touré, an 18-year-old from Hammarby, with Brighton reportedly being the favourites to sign him at a price tag around €13 million.”

Perhaps the most appealing to Albion fans, considering the recent injuries to Igor Julio and Lewis Dunk, is Brighton’s interest in former Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori. “Additionally, Brighton have shown interest in Fikayo Tomori,” Grok said. “A centre-back from AC Milan, although Milan prefers a summer deal for any transfer to an English club.”

The AI technology then adds: “But no deals have been confirmed beyond Diego Gomez. Keep in mind that transfer windows can be unpredictable, with many rumours circulating but not all coming to fruition.”

The transfer window is indeed a baffling time of year and if AI can’t make sense of it, then what chance have we? Although I’m sure many Brighton fans would be happy to see Tomori in an Albion shirt. However it transpires, keep up with the latest Brighton deals at Sussex World.