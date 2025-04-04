I asked Artificial Intelligence to predict Crystal Palace vs Brighton and which club will finish higher this season

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brighton look to return to winning ways after morale-sapping defeats to Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa

Brighton and Hove Albion will hope to hit back from recent disappointments at old rivals Crystal Palace.

The Seagulls were soundly beaten 3-0 by an impressive Aston Villa at the Amex Stadium on Wednesaday night, which came just days after Albion's FA Cup quarter-final penalty shootout loss to Nottingham Forest.

Brighton, who slipped to eighth after Wednesday's loss, also have extra incentive as Palace beat the Seagulls 3-1 at the Amex Stadium last December.

Jan Paul van Hecke of Brighton & Hove Albion is tackled by Eddie Nketiah of Crystal Palace

Brighton had been on a good run of form in the league prior to the Villa loss, with for wins and draw from their last five.

Oliver Glasner's team are 12th in the table and last Wednesday they draw 1-1 at basement team Southampton. They won four from their last five top flight fixtures prior to that.

Who will win at Selhurst Park?

It's a close one to call, so we asked Grok AI, a generative artificial intelligence chatbot developed by xAI, for it’s verdict.

"Historically, this fixture—known as the M23 or A23 derby—tends to be tight,” said the technology and then listed the following statistics.

"Four of the last six league meetings have ended 1-1, particularly at Selhurst Park, where the last four matches have all finished with that scoreline.

"Palace haven’t beaten Brighton at home in the Premier League since April 2018 (3-2), but their current momentum could break that streak.”

Pressed on a prediction, Grok has been impressed by Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta and added: “Considering Palace’s form, home advantage, and Brighton’s attacking threat but defensive lapses, I predict a competitive match with goals on both sides. Palace’s confidence and key players like Jean-Philippe Mateta (who has scored against Brighton before) and Ismaila Sarr could edge it, but Brighton’s resilience on the road might keep it close.” Prediction: Crystal Palace 2-1 Brighton & Hove Albion.

"This reflects Palace’s slight edge (around 43-44% win probability per betting odds) and the likelihood of both teams scoring, aligning with recent trends and their December clash.

“A 1-1 draw is also plausible given the history, but Palace’s current run tips the scales in their favour.”

Who will finish higher?

Grok Prediction: “Brighton will finish higher. Their consistency, slightly easier run-in, and current points cushion (7-8 points ahead) should see them hold off Palace, likely finishing 7th-9th to Palace’s 10th-12th.

"That said, if Palace maintain their 2025 form and capitalise at home, they could sneak within a spot or two—think 45-50 points for Palace vs. 55-60 for Brighton by May 25, 2025.”

