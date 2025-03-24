How AI technology thinks the Premier League will play out

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton and Hove Albion are still in the mix for Champions League football as the Premier League reaches the final stages.

The Seagulls, who along with the rest of the top flight have paused for the international break, are currently seventh in the table and just one point off qualification for Europe’s elite club competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are nine Premier League fixtures remaining for Fabian Hurzeler’s team and they are also through to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup where they face Nottingham Forest on March 29 at the Amex Stadium.

Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler has guided the Seagulls to seventh with nine Premier League matches remaining

Albion’s next league clash is at home to Aston Villa on April 2, with their remaining matches Crystal Place (a), Leicester City (h), Brentford (a), West Ham (h), Brighton (h), Wolves (a), Liverpool (h) and Tottenham (a).

Champions League race

The race for Champions League football remains wide open with Nottingham Forest, Chelsea, Manchester City, Newcastle United, Brighton, Fulham, Aston Villa and even ninth placed Bournemouth still in the mix.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hurzeler's men are however on a good run of form. They have won five and drawn once of their last six and a strong finish could well see them in Europe once again.

The fixtures against Aston Villa, old rivals Palace and Graham Potter's West Ham could be key to their chances.

It's a tight race to predict, so Sussex World asked Grok AI, a generative artificial intelligence chatbot developed by xAI, for a Premier League prediction.

Unsurprisingly Grok praised Liverpool and Arne Slot for an “outstanding season” so far and tipped “valiant” Arsenal to finish second.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The technology then predicted a tighter battle for the top four.

“Manchester City, the defending champions, have had an uncharacteristically poor season,” it said. “However, with players like Erling Haaland and a history of late surges, they could climb back to third or fourth, likely ending with around 75-80 points.

"Chelsea, under Enzo Maresca, have shown a resurgence and could sneak into the top four, possibly third, with their attacking flair and a solid finish to the season so far.”

Grok also stated that Brighton are in with a chance for European football but face some serious competition in the remaining matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Nottingham Forest have been a surprise package,” Grok said. “Their 7-0 thrashing of Brighton in February highlights their potential, but maintaining that form might see them settle in fifth or sixth rather than cracking the top four.

"Newcastle United, Aston Villa, and Brighton are also in the mix for European spots, with Newcastle’s recent upturn and Villa’s Champions League distractions possibly influencing their final positions.”

Here’s Grok’s verdict

1 Liverpool - 94 points 2 Arsenal - 85 points 3 Chelsea - 78 points 4 Manchester City - 76 points 5 Nottingham Forest - 70 points 6 Newcastle United - 68 points.

7 Aston Villa - 65 points, 8 Brighton & Hove Albion - 62 points, 9 Tottenham Hotspur - 60 points, 10 Manchester United - 58 points, 11 Fulham - 54 points,12 Bournemouth - 52 points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

13 Crystal Palace - 50 points, 14 West Ham United - 48 points, 15 Everton - 45 points, 16 Wolverhampton Wanderers - 42 points, 17 Brentford - 40 points, 18 Leicester City - 34 points (Relegated) 19 Southampton - 30 points (Relegated), 20 Ipswich Town - 25 points (Relegated).

Conclusion: Not quite the prediction Brighton fans were hoping for but eighth place could still see them secure European football in either the Conference or the Europa League. However, if the Seagulls can continue their current form, I would expect them to finish fifth or sixth this term.

For your next Albion read: What Brighton must do in 2025 summer window to secure Champions League next season