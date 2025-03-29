I asked Artificial Intelligence to predict who will win the FA Cup and here’s where Brighton finish with Nottingham Forest and Man City

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

AI technology gives it’s verdict ahead of the FA Cup quarter-finals

Brighton are one of eight teams still in the hunt for FA Cup glory this season.

The Seagulls welcome Nottingham Forest to the Amex Stadium for a quarter-final showdown, while elsewhere Fulham host Crystal Palace, Championship outfit Preston welcome Aston Villa and Bournemouth take on Manchester City at the Vitality Stadium.

A Brighton fan holds aloft a tin foil FA Cup but can they get their hands on the real thing?

The Seagulls are one of four of the eight clubs to have reached this stage of the competition who have never won a major trophy – Bournemouth, Crystal Palace and Fulham are the others.

Most of the Premier League’s big-hitters having already been knocked out – only an under-performing Manchester City remain of the so-called ‘big six’ – leaving a sense this could be the year for a new name to be etched onto the famous old trophy.

A Wembley semi-final awaits for Saturday’s winners but Hurzeler is determined to block out any sense of occasion in order to keep his players focused.

Hurzeler: A big opportunity

“Of course we feel it but for me, it’s important we don’t make it artificially big,” Hurzeler said. “Of course, it’s an important game but it’s like all the other games as well because in all the games we can improve ourselves, in all the games we have to go to the limit.

“I am not trying to make it artificially big, we all know it’s a big opportunity, a big chance but it’s like all the other games as well.”

Last month Brighton were thrashed 7-0 at Nottingham Forest but since then the Seagulls have won five and drawn once in their last six matches.

“The players took a lot of ownership and a lot of responsibility,” said the Albion boss. “They said we have to go back to the things that made us strong and things that make us strong are working together, showing intensity and this belief that we can beat every team in the league.”

It’s set to be a close contest with many experts torn on the outcome. Grok AI, a generative artificial intelligence chatbot, believes Forest will just edge it 2-1 but even AI said it could go either way.

Who will hold aloft the trophy at Wembley in May?

Here’s what Grok thinks: “Given Manchester City’s track record, resources, and current Premier League standing, they have the highest likelihood of winning, especially if they navigate tomorrow’s match against Bournemouth successfully.

"Yet, the FA Cup’s unpredictability means a team like Aston Villa or even Preston could capitalise on any slip-ups. Without a crystal ball, I’d lean toward Manchester City as the most probable winner, but the final on May 17, 2025, at Wembley could easily see a different name etched on the trophy.”

Sussex World verdict: “Manchester City have a huge task on their hands at Bournemouth who have impressed at the Vitality this season. I tipped Brighton to edge past Nottingham Forest earlier in the week and I’m going to stick by that and I think Fulham will just about have too much for Albion’s old rivals Palace.

"Villa should see-off Preston, which then makes any semi-final a very tough but winnable match for Brighton. If Albion can get past Forest then I think they can go all the way.

"In my view, the winners of the competition will be whoever triumphs at the Amex Stadium on Saturday.”

