BREAKING
Murder suspect held by counter terrorism police
'Oily Money Out': Greta Thunberg joins protesters in central London
Drone pilots warned not to disrupt emergency helicopters
Bus crashes into shop in Manchester
Tory MP 'should be suspended over bullying and sexual misconduct'
MG motors to £1 billion UK sales as EVs boom

‘I can live with it’ – Brighton goalkeeper makes intriguing rotation admission amid competition from ex-Sunderland stopper

Goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen has revealed he can ‘live with’ Roberto De Zerbi’s rotation policy at Brighton & Hove Albion.
By Matt Pole
Published 17th Oct 2023, 11:52 BST
Updated 17th Oct 2023, 11:54 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Dutch stopper was bought by Albion from Anderlecht for £16m in July, having been named the Belgium side’s player of the season for the prior campaign.

The 21-year-old was expected to provide healthy competition for Jason Steele. The 33-year-old had been De Zerbi’s first-choice keeper since March of this year, having replaced Robert Sánchez due to being more suited to the Italian’s intricate build-up play from the back.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Both goalkeepers have featured in equal measure this season as the Seagulls juggle Premier League and UEFA Europa League commitments.

Most Popular
Goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen has revealed he can ‘live with’ Roberto De Zerbi’s rotation policy at Brighton & Hove Albion. Picture by Mike Stobe/Getty Images for Premier LeagueGoalkeeper Bart Verbruggen has revealed he can ‘live with’ Roberto De Zerbi’s rotation policy at Brighton & Hove Albion. Picture by Mike Stobe/Getty Images for Premier League
Goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen has revealed he can ‘live with’ Roberto De Zerbi’s rotation policy at Brighton & Hove Albion. Picture by Mike Stobe/Getty Images for Premier League

Verbruggen has made five starts in all competitions in 2023-24, while former Sunderland stopper Steele has appeared six times.

And speaking to Dutch outlet Algemeen Dagblad, Verbruggen said: “It’s completely new for me too.

“When I signed for Brighton, I was immediately told that Jason and I would both be playing a lot. It was not yet known at the time what exactly this would look like: it only became apparent when the season started.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I don’t know if this will remain the case for the rest of the season, but I can live with it now.

“Although I only play two games at a time, but due to the schedule in England and our Europa League matches, I play almost every week.”

Related topics:BrightonAlbionBelgiumPremier League