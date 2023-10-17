Goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen has revealed he can ‘live with’ Roberto De Zerbi’s rotation policy at Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Dutch stopper was bought by Albion from Anderlecht for £16m in July, having been named the Belgium side’s player of the season for the prior campaign.

The 21-year-old was expected to provide healthy competition for Jason Steele. The 33-year-old had been De Zerbi’s first-choice keeper since March of this year, having replaced Robert Sánchez due to being more suited to the Italian’s intricate build-up play from the back.

Both goalkeepers have featured in equal measure this season as the Seagulls juggle Premier League and UEFA Europa League commitments.

Verbruggen has made five starts in all competitions in 2023-24, while former Sunderland stopper Steele has appeared six times.

And speaking to Dutch outlet Algemeen Dagblad, Verbruggen said: “It’s completely new for me too.

“When I signed for Brighton, I was immediately told that Jason and I would both be playing a lot. It was not yet known at the time what exactly this would look like: it only became apparent when the season started.

“I don’t know if this will remain the case for the rest of the season, but I can live with it now.