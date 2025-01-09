Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Head coach Fabian Hurzeler is worried about his defence as Brighton’s injury issues deepen ahead of their FA Cup third round clash at Norwich.

The Seagulls have had numerous problems this season with Lewis Dunk (calf) and Igor Julio (hamstring) the latest defensive casualties.

Skipper Dunk missed four matches earlier this season with his calf problem and will miss Saturday’s trip to Carrow Road after he broke down once again ahead of last weekend’s 1-1 draw against Arsenal. The Norwich match arrives too soon for Dunk and a timescale for his return remains uncertain.

Brighton's Brazilian defender Igor Julio is the latest defender to suffer an injury

Igor posted this week that he faces “a few months” out after his hamstring went ping against Arsenal, which leaves Adam Webster and Jan Paul van Hecke as the only available recognised centre backs.

Webster, who has made just two Premier League starts this term, returned from his hamstring injury in the second half against Arsenal after a 12-match absence. Webster’s recent fitness history suggests Albion will have to tread carefully with the 30-year-old, although he looks set to start at Norwich.

Van Hecke’s workload will also have to be closely monitored as the Dutchman has made 17 starts and clocked up more than 1,500 minutes of Premier League football so far. Ideally Norwich would have been a rest day for Van Hecke but he may have to go again, although Albion really would be entering crisis territory if he picked up a knock in East Anglia.

The injury issues could however provide an opportunity for talented young Northern Ireland international Ruairi McConville, who has been involved in recent matchday squads but is yet to make his debut.

"I can't say that I'm really confident,” admitted Hurzeler when asked about squad depth in defensive areas. “But all the other defenders are available with the likes of Adam [Webster] and JP [van Hecke], then I feel quite confident and on top we have other options with Joel [Veltman], who can play centre back, with Mats Wieffer, who will hopefully be back, with Carlos Baleba, who already played as a centre back.

“I'm really confident we will find solutions for that and I'm sure that we try to manage all the players who are available to keep them in the squad because I think that's the main thing for us.”

Brighton will also be without striker Joao Pedro (ankle), Jack Hinshelwood (knee), Mats Weiffer (knock), James Milner (hamstring) Ferdi Kadioglu (toe), Evan Ferguson (ankle) and a late call will be made on Danny Welbeck (ankle), who has missed six of the last seven matches.

"That's part of the business and you will never hear me complaining about injuries because my job is to find solutions,” said Hurzeler. “Although we have a lot of injuries, I trust the players who are have.

"We have a strong squad, we have a lot of options and have a really big, big belief and trust in the players who will replace the players who are injured at the moment and that's why I will never complain about that.

"It's part of the job. It's also part of the journey and therefore it's only about finding solutions and not complaining about the problems we have.”