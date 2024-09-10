'I couldn't believe' – Ex-Leeds boss gives brutal verdict on Brighton's £40m record signing ahead of Ipswich Town

All the latest transfer news and gossip for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Just in case he needed it, Brighton's Georginio Rutter will have extra incentive to shine on his home debut against Ipswich Town this Saturday.

The Seagulls swooped for French striker Rutter during the summer window and smashed their transfer record as they completed a £40m deal.

The 22-year-old impressed last season in the Championship for Daniel Farke's team, having joined the Whites in the 2023 winter window from Bundesliga side Hoffenheim for a club-record fee of around £35.5m.

But former Leeds boss Sam Allardyce, who oversaw the final four games of their 2022/23 relegation season, was unimpressed by Albion's star signing.

“He wasn't good enough," said Allardyce, speaking to the Undr The Cosh, podcast. "I just couldn’t believe they paid that much money for him. Under the circumstances, he was too young. Coming in and playing in a struggling side in the Premier League that young was a lot to ask.”

If it is any consolation for Albion fans, Allardyce’s assessment of Rutter was around the same time the former Bolton boss declared himself as good as Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola.

"There's nobody ahead of me in football terms. Not Pep, not Klopp, not [Mikel] Arteta,” boasted Allardyce just prior to Leeds’ relegation.

Last season in the Championship Rutter scored eight goals with 16 assists and Albion’s impressive new head coach Fabian Hurzeler is excited to work with his new recruit.

"He's a little bit German, he's a little bit like from the UK and a little bit French so he has a mix of everything inside his character,” the German head coach. “He will be integrated fast in the group and that's most important.

"I am convinced he will help us on the pitch by his attitude working against the ball, by his quality in possession. He has something special and I knew him since he played for Hoffenheim, I followed his way. He will be a big, big player for Brighton and I’m happy he’s here in the squad.”

Rutter made his Premier League debut for Brighton during the 1-1 draw with Arsenal at the Emirates just prior to the international break. The Seagulls return to action on Saturday against newly-promoted Ipswich Town at the Amex Stadium.