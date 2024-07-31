Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Albion his ace sorry for reaction after substitution at the Olympics

Albion’s Paraguay playmaker Julio Enciso has issued an apology after his ‘hot’ reaction to being substituted during his country’s 1-0 Group D victory against Mali yesterday.

Enciso, 21, has been a key man for Paraguayat the Olympics as they finished second in their group and advanced to the quarter-finals, where they will play Egypt on Friday.

The South Americans were leading Mali by a single goal last night when head coach Carlos Jara Saguier made the decision to substitute Enciso at the Parc des Princes in Paris.

Brighton's Julio Enciso of Paraguay is substituted off during the Men's group D match between Paraguay and Mali

The Brighton man didn’t take it well and ignored his coach as walked off. He continued his very public protests as he made his way to the substitutes bench and later admitted he was told off by Paraguay’s senior players.

“Obviously I apologised to the coach, I reacted hotly,” said Enciso speaking to press after the match.

“They were attacking with everything, and I thought that if I had a ball left on the counter, I could take advantage. Then I saw the change and the truth is that I couldn’t believe it.

“The older ones spoke to me; many people have me as a mirror and that way I can give a bad image. I apologise, I’m not that kind of person. I can help the team a lot, I’m feeling very good.”

Enciso is expected to be a key player for Brighton this season under new Fabian Hurzeler. He was given permission by Brighton to compete at te Olmpics with his country and missed Albion’s recent pre-season trip to Japan.