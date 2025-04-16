Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Gus Poyet believes Fabian Hurzeler is ‘spot on’ as Seagulls push for Europe

Ex-Albion boss Gus Poyet believes Brighton should be qualifying for Europe on a regular basis.

Brighton have slipped to 10th in the Premier League after a run of two defeats ad one draw in their last three fixtures.

Fabian Hurzeler’s team are still in the hunt for Europa League or Conference League football next term but need a strong finish to the campaign – starting with this Saturday’s tricky trip to Brentford.

Former Brighton boss Gustavo Poyet believes Fabian Hurzeler has been incredible for Albion

Brighton competed in Europe last season for the first time in their history as previous boss Roberto De Zerbi guided them to the top of their Europa League group – one that included Marseille, Ajax and AEK Athens.

They were humbled in the last 16 as they collapsed to a 4-0 loss to Roma at the Stadio Olimpico and went out 4-1 on aggregate.

Poyet, 57, who managed Brighton between 2009 and 2013 and continues to be impressed by the achievements of the club.

“They have played in these [European] competitions under Roberto de Zerbi,” said Poyet. “The next step forward for the club is to become a side that are regularly in European competitions.

“That’s what the club should be striving for – constant improvement in every area, which I think we are seeing.

"They’re an incredible club, how they have built the club step by step and improved over time, it provides a brilliant example of how to build a club up long term.”

Brighton’s shrewd data-driven approach to the transfer market has given them a sound financial footing and helped them to compete in the top half of the Premier League.

“Credit must go to [chairman] Tony Bloom for how they continually find players and managers that are gems to improve the organisation,” added the Uruguayan.

"It took me a while to understand the recruitment method, it was truly ahead of the game, I’m talking about 2009 to 2010, it was unique.

"Nowadays, everyone talks about data, every club uses it but this wasn’t the case when I was manager of the club.”

Fabian Hurzeler is incredible

Following the exit of De Zerbi to Marseille, Brighton picked out Hurzeler who had just guided St Pauli to the top tier of German football.

Hurzeler was little-known and the youngest ever permanent Premier League manager but has impressed in his first season.

Achieving European football would be an incredible achievement for the German, who has had to cope with a crippling number of injuries this term.

Poyet said: “I met Fabian last year in Germany, when he was managing in St Pauli, he was incredible.

"As a coach and how his team played, he was spot on. I wasn’t surprised to see Brighton going for him, I was disappointed that I couldn’t see the link before to be honest!

“I was there and saw it with my own eyes, he was perfect for the club. He is an incredible coach for his age, and I hope they can achieve European football this season.”

