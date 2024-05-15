'I didn't like him' - Roberto De Zerbi criticises referee after Chelsea beat Brighton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Roberto De Zerbi said he ‘didn’t like’ referee Michael Salisbury after Brighton were beaten 2-1 by Chelsea.

VAR was the talking point before kick-off after it was revealed the controversial technology could be scrapped next season.

Although it proved its worth in the first-half – when Salisbury saw on the monitor that Facundo Buonanotte did not foul Marc Cucurella in the box – VAR did not intervene when Malo Gusto appeared to trip Simon Adingra.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking to Match of the Day, De Zerbi said: “We lost against a top team with great players. We didn't play well in the first 20 minutes but after that we played a good game. We have another game to reach the top 10 position.

Roberto De Zerbi said he ‘didn’t like’ referee Michael Salisbury after Brighton were beaten 2-1 by Chelsea. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

"The referee, I didn't like him today. I don't think it was a good performance from him.

"We have suffered too many injuries this season. We know the level of players of Chelsea and what they have spent over the last two or three transfer markets."

De Zerbi said to Sky Sports that Brighton ‘gave our best’ and is looking forward to the visit of Manchester United – ‘another game to reach the top 10 position’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “It has been a very tough season and the fans have understood everything.

"We have competed in a good way but have lost too many points at home, especially in the first part of the season and we have paid for that.

"I think it was a clear penalty today. But the problem is not VAR, the problem is the level of the referees. Today I did not like the performance of the referee.

"But I make more mistakes than the referee.