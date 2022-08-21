'I don't see it' – Chris Sutton predicts tough times for West Ham against 'superb' Brighton

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Ham midfielder Declan Rice is likely to return to the starting XI against Brighton in the Premier League at the London Stadium

West Ham have not beaten Brighton in their previous 10 Premier League games, and lost 3-1 at the Amex Stadium on the final day last season.

"West Ham have lost their first two matches but they had a difficult pre-season with injuries, and I certainly don't think there is any reason to panic,” wrote Sutton on his predictions column on the BBC website.

“The Hammers will turn the corner soon, but they haven't beaten Brighton in 10 attempts since the Seagulls returned to the Premier League in 2017, and I don't see that run ending here.

“Graham Potter's team are superbly organised and I'd back them to get something from this game too.”

Sutton's prediction: 1-1

Striker Gianluca Scamacca is pressing for his first Premier League start. Summer signing Scamacca opened the scoring in the Europa Conference League play-off win over Danish side Viborg on Thursday night, when winger Maxwel Cornet also came into the side and defender Angelo Ogbonna returned from a long-term knee injury.

Midfielder Declan Rice and full-back Aaron Cresswell will be available again following suspension for the European tie, while new arrival Thilo Kehrer could also feature after the Germany defender came off the bench against Viborg. Craig Dawson (thigh) is stepping up his recovery.

Brighton will include new signing Pervis Estupinan and striker Neal Maupay in their squad at the London Stadium.

Ecuador left-back Estupinan is pushing for his Albion debut after joining from Villarreal for around £16million, while Maupay will return having been left out for last weekend’s goalless draw with Newcastle amid transfer links to top-flight rivals Nottingham Forest, Fulham and Everton.