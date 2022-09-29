'I have infinite esteem for him' - New Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi lauded by former player as Liverpool test looms

Goalkeeper Andrea Consigli worked alongside the 43-year-old at Sassuolo between 2018 and 2021.

The 35-year-old amassed 106 appearances in all competitions under De Zerbi as the ex-Palermo and Benevento manager guided Sassuolo to two consecutive top-eight Serie A finishes.

De Zerbi departed Mapei Stadium – Città del Tricolore in May 2021 to become the new head coach of Ukrainian Premier League club Shakhtar Donetsk.

Sassuolo goalkeeper Andrea Consigli (left) has lauded new Brighton & Hove Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi as ‘the strongest manager’ they’ve worked under. Picture by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

Consigli, who sits third on I Neroverdi’s all-time appearance list with 308 games, said he was ‘glad’ to see someone who he had ‘infinite esteem for’ get the chance to manage in the Premier League with the Seagulls.

Speaking to Italian outlet Canale Sassuolo, the goalkeeper said: “He’s probably the strongest manager I’ve had on the pitch. Besides making you play football, he gets inside you.

“If you don’t marry his idea of football, it’s difficult to put it on the pitch. I have infinite esteem for him and I’m glad he went to Brighton.

“Shakhtar’s choice was also to create a credibility fund for himself in order to make it to the Premier League. I was sure that a manager like him wanted to get to the Premier [League]. The elite of football is there.”

