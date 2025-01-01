Brighton striker Evan Ferguson is currently struggling with an ankle injury

Evan Ferguson seems unsettled at Brighton and Chelsea are reportedly keen on the 20-year-old

Evan Ferguson was out of the matchday squad for the 0-0 draw against Brentford just days before the January transfer window.

The official line from the club is that Ferguson, who has played just 220 minutes of Premier League football this term, has an ankle issue. The injury also prevented him from travelling for last night's 2-2 draw at Aston Villa.

The cynics may say it's clearing the way for a January move, with Chelsea said to be one of many clubs keeping a close eye on Ferguson's situation at Brighton. West Ham, Fulham, Leicester, Manchester United, Juventus and Celtic have also been credited with interest.

It's difficult at this stage to see Albion agreeing a January loan to a Premier League rival, while going to the Championship or the Scottish Premiership would also seem an odd move at this point of his young career.

Brighton, as so often in these situations, are in a strong position. They have a highly-talented player – albeit a frustrated one – on a long contract until June 2029 and have zero need to sell. It's unlikely Ferguson will go, unless of course they receive a hefty offer that makes chairman Tony Bloom and his chief negotiator Paul Barber take notice.

At first glance, that likely rules out West Ham, Leicester, Celtic and any Championship team this month, with the more realistic options being Manchester United and Chelsea.

Former Brighton chief Paul Winstanley is currently the sporting director at Stamford Bridge and is well-known to Ferguson. Chelsea are also said to be in the market for a young striker to challenge the likes of Nicolas Jackson and if they feel now is the right time, a serious offer could be made.

I asked Fabian Hurzeler for the latest on Ferguson's transfer situation after the Brentford match. "First of all, he needs to get back on the pitch," Hurzeler told Sussex World. “The rumours, I won’t discuss them in public.

“I think it is very important that the player knows our idea, that we know the idea from the player. And then it is most important to be honest to each other, to find the right solution for the club and also for the player.

“I am really happy that Evan is in our squad and I am hoping that he will be back on the pitch as soon as possible.”

A move maybe unwanted by many at Brighton but Moises Caicedo, Marc Cucurella, Rob Sanchez and previous manager Graham Potter all left Brighton in favour of lucrative moves to West London. It’s a well-trodden path that has benefitted both clubs in recent seasons.

Cucurella and Caicedo are now starting to show their value but the question many Chelsea fans will be asking, is Ferguson worth it and is he better than what we have?

The answer, based on this season, has be no but based on previous displays and his potential then it’s a yes from me.

Ferguson’s style has been compared to Harry Kane and he is without doubt the best finisher Brighton have at the club. His 17 goals and five assists from 79 outings is a healthy strike rate for a 20-year-old centre forward breaking into a midtable team within the most competitive league in the world. He also has four goals in 18 appearances for the Republic of Ireland and when he joined Brighton from Bohemians back in 2020 he opted for the Seagulls ahead of Liverpool because of the increased chances of first team football.

This season though has not gone as planned at all for Ferguson. He has made just two starts in the top flight and his only goal of the campaign arrived in the 2-2 home draw against Wolves back in October.

It was a classy finish from Ferguson as he swept Tariq Lamptey’s pass into the net with the type of effort that wrong-foots goalkeepers and defenders – a skill Ferguson is very good at.

It’s surprising he hasn’t made a bigger impact under Hurzeler. The German head coach has so far favoured Danny Welbeck, Joao Pedro and Georginio Rutter ahead of the Irishman and in the early part of the season – when Albion were flying high – it was hard to question that approach.

But Rutter and Pedro have struggled of late and Welbeck has missed the last four fixtures due to an ankle injury. It’s difficult to know what’s been said behind the scenes between Hurzeler and Ferguson but something has not been right.

If Ferguson’s latest injury is not serious, January could be a month of redemption and a chance to make an impact as Brighton prepare for Arsenal, Ipswich, Manchester United, Everton and Norwich in the FA Cup.

Welbeck is 34 now and Pedro is said to be of interest to Liverpool and Arsenal this summer and Ferguson could still be the future of Brighton, unless of course Chelsea blow that out of the water this transfer window.

Will he stay? I hope and I think he will, but then Chelsea do like giving lots of money to Brighton.