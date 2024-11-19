'I knew' – Brighton's £25m midfielder set for first ever Premier League start at Bournemouth

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

All the latest team news for Brighton ahead of their Premier League trip to Bournemouth

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler could unleash a new look midfield at Bournemouth this Saturday.

The Seagulls, who are sixth in the Premier League, resume Premier League action following the international break against Andoni Iraol's 12th placed team.

Prior to the break, Brighton enjoyed an excellent 2-1 victory against champions Manchester City thanks to a well-taken winner from second half substitute Matt O'Riley.

Brighton's Matt O'Riley celebrates after scoring their second goal against Manchester City

It was O'Riley's first Premier League appearance for Brighton and the £25m summer signing from Celtic will now hope to start for the first time at the Vitality Stadium.

The Denmark international is now fully recovered from ankle injury sustained in the Carabao Cup against Crawley Town in August and is set to play a key role for Hurzeler's team in the next run of matches.

"I can't really ask for more," said O'Riley after his winner against City. "People think it's really hard to be injured, but actually it's been okay.

"It has given me some time to settle into the squad, and therefore I also knew exactly what I had to do when I came onto the field today.

"That's how I try to look at it, and fortunately I was in place when I was needed."

The goal against City was a huge boost for O'Riley and he now could form a new midfield partnership with Carlos Baleba, who has been excellent for the Seagulls this term.

Baleba had been struggling with a knee injury but played superbly in the second half against City and the international break should have given the Cameroon ace plenty of time to reach full fitness.

Fellow midfielder Jack Hinshelwood is likely to miss out with a knee injury sustained against City, while James Milner continues to struggle with a hamstring issue.

Mats Wieffer, who featured for the The Netherlands during the international break, has struggled for form and fitness this term, which strengthens the case for a Baleba and O'Riley combination. Yasin Ayari, who has five starts this season, could also be in contention if Hurzeler goes with a three man midfield against Bournemouth side who have already beaten Arsenal and Manchester City on home soil this season.