'I knew' - Danny Welbeck reveals the secret behind Brighton's winner against Bournemouth

Brighton striker Danny Welbeck said he was analysing the match carefully from the substitutes bench before his winner against Bournemouth.

Welbeck, 33, fired home a clever winner in the 75 minute having replaced Joao Pedro three minutes earlier. Welbeck latched on to Georginio Rutter’s through ball, took a good first touch and his left-footed finish was inch-perfect.

The winner restored Brighton’s lead after Justin Kluivert’s second-half thunderbolt canceled out Joao Pedro’s first-half penalty.

"It was a really gritty performance against a very good side. They played together as a team and we had to stick together. It was difficult but we got the three points and it’s massive.

"You always have to believe [you can make an impact from the bench.] I was watching the game and just trying to analyse where I could make the difference. When Georginio picked up the ball, I knew he had the quality to slip me through. I took a good first touch and it was a nice finish.”

Bournemouth put Brighton under pressure for long periods of the second half but the three points moved the Seagulls to eighth and just a point below the top five Champions League places.

"We worked our socks off. That’s what’s needed in the Premier League for every game, for every second. That is what we require and that’s what we had to do.

"We have a nice run going now and every week we have to prepare well. Focus on the next game, the next game. It can be a problem if you are too far ahead [to Europe].

“It’s a great cup tie [Newcastle away] at the weekend and then back on to the league after that.”

