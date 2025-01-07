Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

All the latest team news for Brighton and Hove Albion

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton have sustained another serious injury blow as defender Igor Julio looks set for an extended period on the sidelines.

Igor, 26, hobbled off during the second half of Albion’s 1-1 draw with Arsenal at the Amex Stadium last Saturday and posted a worrying update on social media.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I knew it was serious, unfortunately it’s a thigh injury that will keep me off the pitch for a few months.”

Brighton defender Igor Julio faces a spell on the sidelines

Igor, who joined Brighton in 2023 for around £15m from Fiorentina, has been a reliable figure for Brighton this term and has made nine starts from his 12 Premier League appearances.

The Brazilian’s injury adds to Fabian Hurzeler’s defensive problems as Jan Paul van Hecke and Adam Webster, who himself just returned following a serious hamstring injury, are the only available centre backs.

Skipper Lewis Dunk is currently out with another calf injury, having missed four matches earlier this season with a separate calf issue. “It is not big,” confirmed Hurzeler to Sussex World after the 1-1 draw against Arsenal. “He should be able to train [this week].”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brighton are keen to sign defensive reinforcements this January and have reportedly made a third bid of £23m for 18-year-old Palmeiras star Vitor Reis. The young Brazilian has also been linked with moves to Arsenal, Real Madrid and Paris St Germain.

At the start of this season Brighton tried to sign experienced German defender Mats Hummels on a free transfer. Hurzeler said he had “positive talks” with the 36-year-old but the former Borussia Dortmund man instead joined Roma.

Brighton are next in action this Saturday in the FA Cup third round at Norwich. It could see a debut for talented young Northern Ireland defender Ruairi McConville.

The 19-year-old has made five matchday squads in the Premier League this season but is yet to see any action on the pitch. The 19-year-old made his full debut for Northern Ireland last November in a 2-2 draw at Luxembourg.