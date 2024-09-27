Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chelsea have paid more than £225 million to Brighton in recent seasons after raiding the Seagulls for players and staff

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler urged his team to focus on the present as he played down the club’s lingering rivalry with Chelsea ahead of Saturday’s clash at Stamford Bridge.

Meetings between the two sides have gained an extra edge in recent seasons due to a succession of staff and players swapping Sussex for west London.

Former Seagulls trio Robert Sanchez, Marc Cucurella and Moises Caicedo will likely be in the Blues’ starting XI for the Premier League encounter, in addition to ex-Albion loanee Levi Colwill.

Ecuadorian midfielder Moises Caicedo (right) left Brighton to join Chelsea for £112m in 2023

The Seagulls also lost their former manager Graham Potter and his backroom staff to Chelsea in 2022. Potter left for a “long-term” project at Stamford Bridge but lasted less than a season. In total Todd Boehly and Chelsea have paid Brighton more than £225m since the American took charge at Stamford Bridge – more than double the cost of building the entire Amex Stadium.

Hurzeler, whose £25m bid to sign midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall from Leicester during the summer was hijacked by the Blues, wants his players to be brave in possession and harness the emotion of the occasion.

“I know about this and I also experienced it a little bit in my transfer window, with Chelsea,” the German said to Sussex World of the recent history between the clubs.

“It’s not easy always, like I heard. But on Saturday it’s about winning a game, it’s about winning it by doing the better performance, individually and as a group.

“Of course, it also can get emotional.

“Get emotional but control you emotions in a positive way and use your emotions to create an energy, to create an intensity on the pitch, and that’s what we try to do.

“We try to go there and bring our identity on the pitch and it means playing intense, playing with a high pressure, trying to win the ball as quick as possible and in possession playing with courage.

“There we need to focus on and not too much about what happened in the past, what happened in the transfer window, and how is the relationship between us and Chelsea.”

Brighton remain unbeaten since Hurzeler’s appointment but sit a point below fifth-placed Chelsea following three successive top-flight draws.