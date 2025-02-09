Fabian Hurzeler has learned a new English phrase – and he used it to full effect after his tactical masterclass saw Brighton beat Chelsea in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday night.

It was a courageous and brave performance from a team, which had seven goals put past them at Nottingham Forest last weekend. Just the one change was made, with the crucial Carlos Baleba coming back into the team. Talisman Joao Pedro was the man to make way.

Hurzeler had a big smile on his face after the first question in the press conference, which was: “I guess that's what we call an English football backlash from last weekend, yeah?”

Fabian Hurzeler's Brighton beat Chelsea in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday night (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

"Yeah, I think you could say it like this,” the German responded. “I learned another sentence – just what the doctor ordered.

"There are some interesting sentences [in England].

"In general, I think it was a great reaction. We bounced back after a tough week.”

Hurzeler said his team ‘showed really character’, especially after the howler by goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen, which gifted Chelsea the lead after five minutes.

“It's not easy to come back like this and to play with this intensity, to play also in possession with that courage,” Hurzeler said.

"And I think it was well deserved.”

The Brighton boss said he ‘won't talk too much’ with Verbruggen about the opening goal ‘because mistakes happen’.

He added: “If a goalkeeper does a mistake, of course, then normally it's a goal.

“But he's a great lad. He showed some impressive performances for us so far.

“He is very stable. He will be stable in his mind and he will bounce back eventually.”

Hurzeler was relieved to finally win at home again after three months.

“It was a great feeling outside to hear the song again, to see the fans supporting the team, to cheer to the team, to enjoy the win,” he said.

"I think it was a win of togetherness. Not only we as a team, also the fans were great today. We had great support. So overall, it was a good night.

“I think it's important to stay calm and not overreact. Evenings like today, you shouldn't be too euphoric. But also when you have bad losses like last weekend, you shouldn't fall into panic.

"I think it's very important to not overreact, to stay calm, to find the right solutions and to stay grounded and keep working. That's what I always try to do and it's what I demand from myself because I also demand it from the team that we work hard every day.

"That's now today a benchmark. The standard we set, how hard we can work on the pitch. That's what I want to see now consistently.”