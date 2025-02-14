'I love it' Fabian Hurzeler revels in newfound Chelsea rivalry before Premier League clash

The Albion boss revealed that he loves the tension and newfound Chelsea rivalry as his side look to win back-to-back against the Blues.

Love is certainly not in the air for these two sides. Their newfound rivalry stems from a previous manager, staff and players going to the London side, which has caused anger amongst seagulls fans.

It was only Saturday, February 8 that Brighton and Chelsea faced off in round four of the FA Cup. It ended in a 2-1 win for Brighton, and the Albion boss will be looking for back-to-back wins against Chelsea.

The new rivalry was hailed by the Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images).

It’s a game which could see Brighton as high as eighth in the Premier League, getting them straight back into the mix of the European spots, which is their goal.

In a pre-match press conference, Sussex World asked Hurzeler about this rivalry between the two sides and how much it’d mean to win against them a second time.

Fabian Hurzeler said: “I think the tension is there. You can feel it in the stadium because I think that a lot of who played for Brighton in the past play now for Chelsea, so you can feel that the crowd is not happy about that.

“I like that we have this tension because it shows that we are ready to fight against them you are ready to fight against a big opponent and it’s always the main thing.

“You need to have the right attitude towards games like this you need to have the right mindset.

“I love it when it’s a little bit emotional it’s very important to stay calm in the right moments, to make the right decisions to not get too emotional.

"Because then you lose the cool head, you lose the faze of making the right decisions, so therefore I think it’s very important to have the mix.

“But like I said, if we can get the energy out of this rivalry, out of these tensions, then we can use it as an advantage.”