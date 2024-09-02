Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Despite an impressive performance, which the caught the eye of his manager, a Brighton midfielder has one regret after the draw at Arsenal.

Few expected Yasin Ayari to be anywhere near the first team at Brighton this season. The Sweden international midfielder spent last term on loan in the Championship with Blackburn and many predicted another loan this campaign – especially after Brighton’s £200m summer spend.

With Mats Wieffer and Matt O’Riley arriving – and Ferdi Kadioglu capable of playing in midfield – Ayari was expect to remain on the fringes.

However – with all three of those new signings out injured – the Swedish international got his chance to impress at the Emirates. The 20-year-old came onto replace veteran James Milner, who picked up an injury after 16 minutes.

Brighton midfielder Yasin Ayari replaced the injured James Milner during the 1-1 draw at Arsenal. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

"I train hard every day to be ready for my chances,” Ayari said.

"The manager said I've done a good job. I just have to keep going. There’s a lot of good players in the squad. When you get a chance, you have to prove yourself.

“I always believe in myself. If I get the chance, I will show I am a good player. I am getting the chance when people aren't here.”

Ayari said he always ‘stays ready’ in the build up to matches, adding: “I train every training session like I'm going to start.

"Every time I'm on the bench I try to see how the opponent is trying to play. How I can play against a player's movement. I look at videos the day before so I am always prepared.

"I will do my thing and try my best. If I get my chances, I will try to show I want to play.”

Ayari settled like a duck to water in the Albion midfield and came close to scoring the winner when Jan Paul van Hecke’s blocked shot fell into his path – with David Raya out of position. However, the strike was kept out by the Arsenal keeper.

"I should score,” the midfielder said.

"If I saw he was on the left side, I could score on the right.

"In those moments, everything goes so quickly. I thought he was running to the first post and I'd put it on the second.

"I need to get back on the training pitch.

"It's always a little bit disappointing [Albion didn’t win] when they [Arsenal] have a red card. But we were playing against a really good team and we are still unbeaten. We should win this game but a draw is not bad.”

Ayari had been limited to just five Premier League appearances before the trip to Arsenal – spending the last two seasons on loan at Coventry City and Blackburn Rovers.

On his time at Blackburn last season, Ayari said: “Maybe it wasn't the best loan spell on the pitch but I developed so much outside the pitch with everything mentally – how it is to feel outside Brighton and outside my family.

"Now when I came back I feel more prepared, I feel I'm ready to take the next step."

Ayari is looking forward to working under new Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler.

He said: “He came in with more intensity. You know how the German coaches us with their pressing and counter pressing.

"Everyone has adapted quickly and you can see that on the pitch. It's a good thing that he came in.”