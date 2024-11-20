Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

All the latest team news for Brighton and Hove Albion across the international break

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton's Facundo Buonanotte can be the next Angel Di Maria – according to the man himself, Di Maria.

Buonanotte, 19, has impressed while on loan at Leicester City this season with three goals and two assists from eight starts for Steve Cooper's team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The midfielder's recent form saw the Albion ace called up for Lionel Scaloni's latest squad – although he was not in either matchday squad for their World Cup qualifiers, a 2-1 defeat to Paraguay and a 1-0 win over Peru.

Brighton's on loan star Facundo Buonanotte has been training with the Argentina squad this week

Despite this omission, Di Maria – who won a World Cup and two Copa America titles during his 145 caps for Argentina – is a huge fan of Buonanotte.

“There are players with a lot of quality, and I really like Buonanotte,” said the 36-year-old Benfica man when asked to name his successor in the Argentina squad.

“It's not easy to get into the national team, but he's a player I really like. I think he can give a lot to the team.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Buonanotte joined Brighton from CA Rosario Central for around £8m in 2023 and made 50 appearances for the Seagulls before his surprise loan to Leicester.

Albion head coach Fabian Hurzeler is also a huge admirer of the Argentine and has kept a close eye on his progress at the King Power.

"I follow him a lot,” said Fabian Hurzeler to Sussex World. “It also shows his attitude and his personality. If you get a loan, you could react like, the club does not want me, I am not a starter for my club.

"But no, he shows his personality and character and has a great impact in the Premier League. I follow every game, I see his actions and I am very happy for him. He is still young and in the early stages of his career but he has already shown amazing things.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hurzeler also believes Buonanotte, who is contracted with Brighton until 2028, will have a bright future at Albion after his loan at Leicester.

"I hope he keeps doing the things he is doing. Keeps improving, stays humble, works hard and he will be part of our future here at the club for sure.”