Much has been made of Fabian Hurzeler's substitutions as Brighton threw away a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Wolves at the Amex Stadium last Saturday.

Clearly the Evan Ferguson for Danny Welbeck on 73 minutes worked a treat as the Ireland international netted the second goal five minutes from time as Albion appeared to be cruising for victory.

Brajan Gruda for Ferdi Kadioglu on 72 minutes seemed a sensible move but it was the decision to replace Carlos Baleba with Mats Wieffer and Georginio Rutter with Tariq Lamptey that drew the most criticism from some fans.

Both Rutter and Baleba had played superbly against Wolves but the duo tired badly in the closing stages as Gary O'Neil's team started to dominate.

Two of Hurzeler's substitutes made telling contributions for the right reasons as Lamptey – making his first Premier League appearance of the season – teed-up Ferguson to sweep home the second. It should have been game over.

Tension increased inside the stadium when the visitors pulled one back through Raul Aït-Nouri but surely Brighton would see this one out and secure their a third straight win and jump up to fourth in the table.

Unfortunately that's not quite how it panned out. As Wolves piled forward, Albion had a four-v-one attack and all substitute Wieffer had to do was pick out any of his four teammates. Instead The Dutch international, who joined Brighton for £25m from Feyenoord last summer, gifted the pass to the solitary Wolves defender Tommy Doyle, who quickly set-up Matheus Cunha for the 93rd minute leveller.

What should have been 3-1, turned to 2-2 and Wieffer looked completely dejected at the final whistle.

“He will be disappointed and he should be," said Hurzeler to Sussex World. "He will get over it and lift himself up. I am sure of that because he is a great character and we will help him."

Hurzeler has and will get stick for bringing off Baleba but as good as Baleba was on the day, he was clearly struggling in the final stages. His play was just starting to become a little ragged and his decisions on the ball were not quite as sharp.

Replacing him was the right call and if Wieffer had chosen any other option at that crucial moment, Hurzeler's in-game management would have been praised this week rather than slated. The problem was actually quite simple and one that can be easily fixed. As soon as Ferguson’s strike nestled into the bottom corner, the players on the pitch thought the game was won. The fans in the stadium thought the game against a Wolves team with just one point from eight was in the bag. The intensity dropped, Brighton sat back and to Wolves’ credit they pushed and pushed. It’s a harsh lesson but one they can learn. Perhaps if the likes of Lewis Dunk and James Milner had been available, the closing stages would have been managed better.

I’m also convinced Wieffer will come good for Brighton. He struggled on his first start at Everton and then picked up an injury which kept him away from the first team.

Every new signing needs a statement match to convince themselves, teammates and the fans that they are the real deal. Rutter had his moment against Tottenham and Wieffer will hope his will arrive soon. He is too good not to.

Wieffer will probably start in the Carabao Cup against Liverpool at the Amex Stadium this Wednesday. He will be up against his former Feyenoord manager Arne Slot and will be keen to put the slip against Wolves behind him.