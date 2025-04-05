I saw how Fabian Hurzeler reacted after Jan Paul van Hecke's red card at Crystal Palace - it said everything

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brighton boss pinpoints reason for defeat at Selhurst Park

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler said too many individual errors cost Brighton dearly at Crystal Palace.

Nine-man Crystal Palace clung on to a 2-1 lead through 12 minutes of second-half added time at Selhurst Park to secure their first league double over arch-rivals Brighton in 92 years.

Jean-Philippe Mateta fired the hosts in front three minutes in, but Danny Welbeck drew the sides level before the break, surpassing Pascal Gross as Brighton’s top Premier League goal-scorer in the process.

Referee Anthony Taylor shows a red card to Brighton's Dutch defender Jan Paul van Hecke at Crystal Palace

Daniel Munoz put Palace back in front 10 minutes after the restart before both Eddie Nketiah and Marc Guehi were sent off with second yellow cards.

It was briefly nine versus 10 when Jan Paul van Hecke was also sent off with a second booking in the sixth minute of second-half added time.

Van Hecke’s dismissal was another irritant for Hurzeler who looked visibly upset by the painful loss to Albion’s old rivals.

“Yeah, that's what I mean,” said Hurzeler when asked about Van Hecke’s needless dismissal. “These are the things, we had them too much this week.

“Like individual mistakes where we weren't able to minimise them. If you do too many individual mistakes then it's not easy to win Premier League games, and these are the things we have to analyse, then we have to get better and find the right solution.”

Brighton, to their credit, pushed until the end and Palace keeper Dean Henderson produced a brilliant save to deny substitute Yasin Ayari a late equaliser with seconds remaining as Palace held on.

Hurzeler is a young coach and his inconsistent team is also youthful and gaining Premier League experience as they go. The learning curve can be costly at times and Hurzeler was asked if the emotions of the game proved difficult for some of his younger players.

“For sure, especially in derbies it's very important to stay rational,” said Hurzeler. “Of course, to have these emotions inside of you, but in the right moment, in the right timing, and then in some moments you weren't mature enough.

"And then of course it didn't help you to get the rhythm back and that's something we have to learn.”