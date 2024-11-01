All the latest Brighton team news ahead of Saturday’s trip to Anfield

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton’s Brazilian striker Joao Pedro could be available to face Liverpool in the Premier League this Saturday.

Pedro has missed the last five games due to an ankle injury sustained during the closing stages of Albion’s 2-2 home draw with Nottingham Forest in September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 23-year-old started the season in fine form and netted the winner in Albion’s victory against Manchester United and then the leveller in the 1-1 draw at Arsenal.

Joao Pedro has made just three starts in the Premier League this term due to injuries

Pedro’s return to action will be a huge boost for sixth-placed Brighton ahead of a daunting trip to Liverpool, who are second in the Premier League and just a point behind leaders Man City.

The former Watford man – who has been limited to just three starts this term – faces a battle to make an immediate return to the starting XI as Danny Welbeck and Georginio Rutter have developed a very useful partnership in his absence.

Welbeck is in the form of his life and already has six goals with one assist and Rutter has two goals and two assists from his six starts. Fellow striker Evan Ferguson has also displayed signs that he’s returning to top form as he scored his first goal in almost a year with a well-taken effort against Wolves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I asked Fabian Hurzeler if the Welbeck and Rutter combination has given Pedro extra motivation to return swiftly from injury and force his way back into the team.

Hurzeler praised the attitude of the £30m man and then said that Welbeck, Rutter and Pedro could all play as an attacking trio. That formation would certainly be a surprise at Liverpool but it could be yet another attacking option throughout the season.

"He always has extra motivation,” said the German to Sussex World. “Every time I speak with him, he is waiting to come back on the pitch as quickly as possible. He is a great healer. Now it is about him to stay stable.

"He is a player who can make a difference on the pitch. Hopefully he is stable for the next month and then play a whole season for us. Also important for him and the Brazil national team to have him in the perfect place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He is working hard and is keen on helping the team. He is a person who is very happy that the team is doing well, you can feel it in the locker room.

"I'm sure that he is happy that Danny and Georginio are in this shape. It is also possible that they might all play together.”

I also asked Hurzeler about Julio Enciso who played in the Carabao Cup loss to Liverpool last Wednesday but has struggled for game time in the Premier League.

"Like everyone else, there were pros and cons,” said Hurzeler to Sussex World when asked to assess the Paraguayan’s cup display.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He was willing to defend, he was willing to suffer and did good counter pressing. He had some good shots from distance, one was close. He deserved to score. In the end he is still a young player and can improve.

"He has the responsibility on his back for his country as well. He is doing good at the moment, we try to help him and give him the environment to improve and give him the game time.”