'I stay in my place' - Antonio Conte and Tottenham issue Covid-19 update ahead of Brighton clash

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte will be in the dugout for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Brighton after his recent bout of coronavirus.

The Italian tested positive following last weekend’s win at Aston Villa after complaining of mild symptoms, but is now feeling better.

He has been involved at the training ground this week by social distancing and will lead the team as normal.

“After the game against Aston Villa and the day after I started to feel a bit of mild symptoms, a bit of pain in my throat and I asked to have a Covid test and it was positive,” Conte said.

“But now I am fine, I am well and for sure during this week was a strange week for me and the players. The players are used to doing training with me.

“I think on Saturday I stay in my place on the bench. Given the length of time since my Covid test I think I can stay on the bench on Saturday.”

Conte’s pre-match press conference took place on Thursday via Zoom, rather than in-person at the club’s Hotspur Way training ground in Enfield.

Tottenham are currently fourth in the table following a run of four straight wins, the most recent a 4-0 victory at Aston Villa on Saturday.

Ahead of Brighton Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris said: "“Every time you face a new opponent it’s a new challenge, with a new system, different skills. That’s why we all enjoy the Premier League.

“But with one game a week, we try to prepare as good as we can and I think we can be satisfied because we get rewarded for the work we do every week.