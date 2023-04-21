Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moisés Caicedo revealed he was ‘really close’ to joining Arsenal in the January transfer window – and admitted he ‘suffered a lot’ after the move broke down.

The 21-year-old attracted the interest of the Gunners and Chelsea during the winter window after starring for Albion during the first half of the 2022-23 Premier League campaign.

The Seagulls reportedly turned down bids from both Arsenal and the Blues in January as the London clubs looked to prise the Ecuadorian away from the Amex.

The offers ultimately unsettled Caicedo, who wrote an open letter on social media declaring his desire to depart East Sussex.

Brighton subsequently told the midfielder to take time off until the end of the window, but the club received no further bids for the youngster.

Speaking to Telegraph Sport ahead of Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final against Manchester United, Caicedo said: “I was really close to going [to Arsenal in January]. I suffered a lot.

“I’m sure I'm going to have many more opportunities. That’s why I continue to do things well.

“[But] it was tough. At the beginning when I didn’t end up going, lots of people would make fun of me on Instagram.

“People treated me badly. I didn’t check my social media because it would hurt me to see things.”

Caicedo admitted the Gunners’ track record of developing young talent made the move to north London a tantalising prospect.

He added. “I’d seen a lot of Arsenal before knowing that there was a possibility of me signing for them.

“I watched them and I liked them because they have very young, talented players and some stars but they always have that mindset of wanting more.”

Caicedo returned to the team following the window’s closure, and the midfielder has begun to recapture his excellent early-season form.

The Ecuador international – who is still reportedly being chased by Arsenal and Chelsea, as well as Liverpool – committed his long-term future to Brighton on March 3 by agreeing a new contract that runs until 2027, with a club option for an extra year.

And the Seagulls young gun revealed his teammates played a big part in making him feel welcome again after a tumultuous January.

Caicedo said: “They all supported me. When I came back, they welcomed me once again. That was lovely for me because it was like being at home again.

“They all supported me. So, I resumed training, full of hunger to be back in the side and help them.”

“This team opened their door to me and offered me a new contract, so I signed it.”.

Caicedo also revealed Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi played a key role in the midfielder’s reintegration back into the squad.

The Ecuadorian added: “He approached me, we spoke and he told me to be calm. That it wouldn’t be the last club that would come in for me.