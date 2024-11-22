'I think they can' – Double injury boost for Bournemouth ahead of Brighton
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola believes Antoine Semenyo and Milos Kerkez will be available to face Brighton at the Vitality Stadium tomorrow.
Semenyo didn’t travel with Ghana during the international break and has been working on his fitness ahead of the clash with sixth-placed Brighton.
The impressive Kerkez was also a doubt but Iraola, who has guided the Cherries to 12th in the table so far, expects his key duo to play some part.
"He [Semenyo] is similar to Milos [Kerkez], they are young and playing a lot of minutes. I think it's kind of a tendonitis [issue].
"It's the only time he had to get treatment to try and solve a more chronic issue. I think they can continue playing with this, I hope it becomes better and better.
"I hope they can both play tomorrow." The Spaniard added: "Everyone who went with their national teams has come back available and healthy."
Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler is expecting a tough clash. Just four points separate the teams between third and 13th, which gives both clubs a huge incentive.
“It’s a very important period,” said Hurzeler. “I think it's very important to really stay focused on the process and in this time because you have a lot of games.
"This period, we try to use it in the best way we can and I think the table shows that it's very competitive, that it's unpredictable, that it's intense and we have to be ready for that.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.