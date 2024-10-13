'I took him out' - Another injury worry for Brighton gives Fabian Hurzeler selection problem

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

All the latest team news for Brighton ahead of their Premier League trip to Newcastle United

Brighton have another injury concern as they countdown to their Premier League trip to Newcastle United on October 19.

The international break is always a nervy time for top flight managers as their star players represent their countries across the globe.

Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler will be keeping a close eye on all his charges and his stress levels would have increased slightly as he saw key midfielder Carlos Belaba stretchered off while playing for Cameroon on Friday during their 4-1 in over Kenya in an AFCON qualifier.

Cameroon midfielder Carlos Baleba has been one of Brighton's best players this season

“He was lightly injured so we want to have him for the next game,” said Cameroon boss Marc Brys. “That is why I took him out.”

Despite being carried off, the injury is not thought to be as bad as first feared and Brys will hope to have Baleba available for their return fixture against Kenya which is on Monday in Kampala, Uganda at 2pm UK time.

It is though a huge concern for Hurzeler who already has injury issues in that position with veteran midfielder James Milner (hamstring) still struggling, while £25m signing from Celtic Matt O’Riley remains absent following ankle surgery.

Baleba has been once of the star performers for Brighton this term as the 20-year-old looks to be fulfilling his potential following his £20m move from Lille in 2023.

The Seagulls are already set to be without Brazilian striker Joao Pedro (ankle), Adam Webster (thigh), Jan Paul van Hecke (groin) but on the plus side, Solly March could be available for selection having been out for 12 months with an ACL injury sustained last season at Manchester City.

Simon Adingra (knock) might also be back and attacking midfielder Brajan Gruda could also be fit to start for the first time following his £25m summer arrival from Mainz.