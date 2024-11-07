All the latest news from Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler insists Brighton midfielder Jack Hinshelwood is ready to play for England.

The Seagulls academy graduate has been a key player for Hurzeler this term with nine starts from nine appearances in the Premier League so far.

Hinshelwood, who can operate as full back or in midfield, has played for the England under-21s this season in their 4-1 friendly win against Austria in September but Hurzeler is convinced the 19-year-old is ready for the next step.

The Albion boss even said he would call his countryman and incoming England boss Thomas Tuchel and personally recommend Hinshelwood.

"Yes,” said Hurzeler when asked if Hinshelwood can step up. “In understanding the game, in recognising the spaces, in finding the right angle to the teammate, having the first touch, having good passing, I think he's already one of the best.

"Now it's about consistency, showing these actions for 90 minutes not only in phases of the game. There we try to help him, but what he's doing so far is impressive and he can or he will be for sure a big part of the future of this club and hopefully also for the English national team. I will call Thomas and give him advice about this player!”

The Seagulls who are eighth in the Premier League, welcome champions Manchester City to the Amex Stadium this Saturday. Hinshelwood and fellow youngster Yasin Ayari could once again be key players in the midfield – as they were against Liverpool last weekend.

Hurzeler added: “For me and also for the club, that's exactly the way we want to work here and in this club. For me it's not about the age, it's about being good or not being good.

"The players on the pitch, they deserve to play and they also want to play. Now it's about treating them, not like young players, because in the end we also need to win games. But when we talk about the game management in the midfield, they can change the dynamic of the game.”