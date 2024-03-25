‘I would be happy’ – ‘€15m’ Brighton striker drops huge transfer hint amid prolific loan spell

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 27-year-old has been in red-hot form for the Bundesliga outfit. Undav joined VfB on loan at the start of the season and his 15 goals and seven assists from 25 games has helped Stuttgart to third, just four points behind second-placed Bayern Munich.

Undav’s superb goalscoring form earned him a first-ever call-up to the Germany national team during the March international window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hotshot forward came off the bench with ten minutes to go to make his Die Mannschaft debut in the 2-0 win over France in Lyon on Saturday [March 23] as Julian Nagelsmann finalises his plans ahead of this summer's UEFA European Championship on home soil.

Following his debut, Undav spoke to Sky Sport Deutschland and revealed he would be ‘happy’ to join VfB permanently in the summer.

Plattenberg said talks between Stuttgart and Albion were ‘ongoing’ but VfB would have to activate Undav’s release clause, which is reportedly ‘between €13-15m’.

Posting on X, Plattenberg said: “Deniz #Undav wants to stay at @VfB! Stuttgart bosses trying to sign the 27 y/o striker permanently. Talks with Brighton are ongoing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

““I would be happy the faster that works”, Undav told us. “But it is a slow process because there are still other parties that need to be spoken with.””

TOPSHOT - Stuttgart's German forward #26 Deniz Undav celebrates scoring the 1-2 goal during the German first division Bundesliga football match between Eintracht Frankfurt and VfB Stuttgart in Frankfurt, western Germany on November 25, 2023. (Photo by Daniel ROLAND / AFP) / DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO (Photo by DANIEL ROLAND/AFP via Getty Images)

“14 goals and 7 assists this Bundesliga season yet. The release clause in the summer is currently between €13-15m.”

Undav is contracted with Brighton until June 2026. He joined the Seagulls for around £7m in 2022 after a prolific spell at Albion’s Belgian sister club Royale Union Saint-Gilloise.