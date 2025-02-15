‘Special moment’, the Albion head coach shared his thoughts on the Japanese international’s goal against the Blues.

On Friday, February 14, Brighton revelled in a 3-0 victory against newfound rivals Chelsea. This was their second win against the London side in six days.

These triumphs in an FA cup and Premier League clash provide a massive confidence boost for the fans. Before these two games, Brighton let themselves down away to Nottingham Forest, losing 7-0 on Saturday, February 1.

Going back to the 3-0 Albion win over Chelsea, the first goal of this fixture came from a moment of pure magic from Brighton attacker Karou Mitoma.

Kaoru Mitoma scored a beauty against Chelsea in their Premier League clash (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images).

In the 27th minute, goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen lumped the ball forward. The attacker was able to pluck the ball from the air with his feet and expertly controlled it down.

He then was able to dance around the remaining Chelsea defender Chalobah and slot it home to put Brighton a goal up.

In the post-match press conference after the game, the Brighton head coach was asked about the quality needed from Mitoma to do what he did.

Fabian Hurzeler said: “I think when the ball is coming over your head, then it starts with the coordination, so to coordinate everything, to coordinate the speed of the ball, the height of the ball, and then your own legs in the right moment, because we shouldn't underestimate that he's in a full sprint.

"To do everything in the right coordination, that's a special thing.

"I wouldn't try it at home, I can't give the advice, but he has a special talent…

"I think the whole goal, it's not that things like this happen often, and therefore for me, if I look back on my career, I don't know if I ever saw something like this as a coach from my own player, because it was very special.

"But in the end, like I always said, it's a team thing, it's not about the individual player, of course, it's a great action by him, and he gave us the first goal, but I think the key today was out of possession.”

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher also spoke about the goal during his coverage on Sky Sports. At the time, he said: “What have we just seen? That was outrageous from Mitoma.

"Chelsea are trying to play through the opposition and the touch is as good as anything you will see in the Premier League this season. And the finish isn't bad either!

"Look at that. That is Messi-like, and I don't say that lightly."

Speaking to Sky Sports, the Albion boss also reflected on the importance of his team bouncing back after the thumping defeat to Forest just a few weeks prior.

Fabian Hurzeler said: “It is not about me. It is about the club and I give the best for the success of the club and to support my players.

"I get judged by the results but I will always give everything for the club and in the end, the players are the most important. They need to show togetherness and I am happy for them.”