A temporary concussion substitute trial in the Premier League next season is believed to be supported by a majority of the UK’s four football associations.

Campaigners have been calling for a trial for almost a decade, believing it offers better protection to players against the risk of serious brain injury than the permanent concussion substitute protocol currently being tested in competitions around the world.

The issue is on the agenda at the International Football Association Board’s annual business meeting at Wembley this week.

The Premier League, France’s Ligue 1 and Major League Soccer in the United States all stand ready to trial temporary concussion substitutes in their next seasons if the IFAB gives the go-ahead.

The English FA are leading the drive for trial of temporary concussion subs in the Premier League next season

Supporters of temporary concussion substitutes argue that they give medics more time to make an assessment about whether a player has suffered a concussion, away from the pressure of the pitch.

Concerns have been raised previously about temporary substitutions being misused by teams to gain a sporting advantage. There have also been concerns raised that such a protocol could not be implemented at all levels of the game, including at grassroots.

Dr Adam White, the head of brain health at the Professional Footballers’ Association, said: “IFAB’s members have a chance to take a proactive approach and to back player unions and leagues in doing what they believe is best to protect players.

“Football has a unique global reach and influence. It should lead the way in making player safety measures as effective as they can be. It shouldn’t allow itself to be perceived as lagging behind.

