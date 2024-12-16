Brighton defender Jan Paul van Hecke said the team ‘really need to do better’ after a familiar bad habit reoccurred against rivals Crystal Palace.

Trevoh Chalobah opened the scoring from a set piece before Ismaila Sarr added a brace to secure the three points.

Palace defender Marc Guehi put the ball in the back of his own net late on – in a rare moment for Albion fans to cheer – but it failed to truly lift spirits inside the Amex after a damaging defeat, which leaves them winless in the last four games.

Brighton defender Jan Paul van Hecke said the team ‘really need to do better’ after they were beaten by rivals Crystal Palace. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

“I think too many things [went wrong],” Albion’s Dutch defender Van Hecke told reporters, post-match.

"I think we started with a good chance [through Kaoru Mitoma], we didn't score, and then a set-piece, they score. I don't know really what happened, I need to see it back.

“And then after, I think we already have this, been having this more in the season, we concede one and then suddenly we concede the second one. So we really need to do better there.

“I think if you look today, if they come in our box, they score. And if we come in their box, we don't. And that's a big difference today.”

Van Hecke, 24, said it is ‘tough to say’ what Albion can do to fix these issues.

He added: “If you know, you will change it. But certain things, I think we missed quite a few players.

"I think we have a really young team and then you can see, you beat Man City at home, you can beat all the top teams because we have so much talent. But I feel sometimes in that kind of games we need a bit more.

“And that's a learning curve but, in the Premier League, you don't really have a lot of time to learn.

"I think we need to do better and we need to go back to the training ground, work really hard because there's no other option. Maybe it's not the best spell we have, but we keep going and we keep fighting.”

Fabian Hurzeler changed the shape at half-time, with attacker Julio Enciso replacing full-back Tariq Lamptey – who didn’t cover himself in glory for the second goal.

The Seagulls subsequently had a good spell – with Enciso among those to test Palace keeper Dean Henderson. However, the visitors weathered the storm and looked on course for a clean sheet until the bizarre late own goal.

“I think we were really strong in the second half but we need to do that all game,” Van Hecke said.

"We need to have more consistency over the whole games because I think you see already the whole season we have some great halves and some great 30 minutes.

"But I think you didn't see a lot of good 90 minutes and I think that's for us to show better. But I think in the second half we did a lot of things right, but then you need to score and we did the best we could.”