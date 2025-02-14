Chelsea’s ex-Brighton player could be in for another rough ride at the Amex Stadium

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler loves the intense atmosphere of Brighton vs Chelsea but wants it to be "respectful."

The Seagulls enjoyed a 2-1 FA Cup fourth round victory against the Blues last Saturday and play they each other again at the Amex Stadium in the Premier League on Valentines Day's in an 8pm kick-off.

Former Brighton players Moises Caicedo, Marc Cucurella and Robert Sanchez received plenty of stick from the home supporters and a repeat of that is expected later tonight.

Caicedo joined Chelsea for an eye-watering £115m in 2023, while Cucurella went to Stamford Bridge for £63m and Robert Sanchez followed for £26m.

Cucurella received the majority of chants from Albion fans and no doubt the Spain international will preparing himself for more of the same.

"I'm not in the position to judge or manage behaviour," said Brighton boss Hurzeler when asked if he was surprised that Brighton fans targeted the former players.

"In the end the fans from Brighton they support their club and they love their club and they do everything to support us.

"Therefore, they also show if they are not happy with some things that happened in the past and I think that's their right. I always support my supporters and supporters from the club.

"I'm always really, really happy if they make a loud atmosphere, if they bring an energy towards the pitch. That's what they did the last time and that's what they try to give us every home game and it's our responsibility to give them something back."

The German did however deliver a note of caution that the chants and mocking might serve as motivation for the Chelsea players.

“It could work against someone but in the end if everything stays respectful, I think that's the main thing: that you respect the person, that you respect each other, that you also respect what, for example, a former player for Brighton did for you as a club.

"Then I think it's all fine. It's very important that you don't get behaviour that is disrespectful. In the end, when I say everything stays in a good behaviour, stays with emotions, stays with supporting your own team then I think it's an advantage.

"If it's getting too personal, I agree that it might go in the other direction. But the main thing is that we show the right reactions on the pitch, that we show the right performance, that we have the right mindset and right attitude towards the game and then I think we can build together with the crowd the right atmosphere, the right energy to have the big, big intensity we need to beat a team like Chelsea.”