'I'm not 100%' - Solly March's brutal assessment of his fitness after first Brighton start since injury

Solly March admitted that it would take ‘years’ for him to recover fully from his knee injury after Brighton beat West Ham.

After a dramatic victory against West Ham in a Premier League clash (Saturday, April 26), Solly March spoke about his knee injury, which had kept him out for almost 19 months.

It was his first start since it happened, and he admitted it had been a long and difficult journey to return to Brighton’s starting line-up after all that time.

Solly March said: "It's been maybe 19 months since I last started a game and it's been tough to get where I am now.

"I'm not 100 per cent still, but I think if I keep going in this direction, yeah, it's going to be positive."

March was handed a start after several substitute appearances and ended up playing just over an hour. He revealed he had even exceeded his own expectations about how long he could last.

"It was nice to start a game and get 60 minutes," he said. "I probably surprised myself a bit last in 60. I thought maybe 45 would be the max, but at half-time I felt alright.

"I thought I gave my all, really, and it was nice to start a game and get 60 minutes."

The English midfielder also spoke about his current fitness, explaining that his recovery from a third major knee injury is still ongoing.

Solly March added: "It's a long road, especially with my third big knee injury.

"I think that each time it gets harder and harder and puts more stress on the knee, and the knee's still got probably healing to do and, yeah, it takes years, I think, to get back to 100 per cent."

Even in recent weeks, March admitted he has been dealing with swelling in his knee.

He said: "Even probably five, six weeks ago, my knee is swollen — it's still swollen now — so it's just a case of managing it week by week and training as much as I can and then being in a position to play as many minutes as I can over the weekend.”

The fan favourite also reflected on whether there were times he doubted he would reach this stage again.

"Probably, yeah, there probably was," he said when asked if there were dark times during his recovery.

March spoke about how starting a game felt different to coming on as a substitute, something he has had to do in recent weeks.

He "I think it's easier to start games than come on," he said. "I think it's hard to get up to the pace of the game with half an hour left. But everyone's sort of on the level playing field from the first minute. "I felt better than I thought I would, which is a positive that I can build on."