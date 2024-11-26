All the latest transfer news and gossip for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Brighton’s Austrailan attacker Cameron Peupion is targeting a loan move this January.

Peupion, 22, has eight goal involvements for Shannon Ruth’s under-21s this term with three goals and five assists in five outings so far.

The Australia under-23 international also has five first team appearances under his belt, including two assists from two Carabao Cup appearances.

Cameron Peupion of Brighton in action during the Carabao Cup Second Round against Crawley Town at Amex Stadium

The former Sydney United man missed out on a loan switch last summer and is keen to grab an opportunity this January.

“I definitely feel like I'm ready for first-team football," he said to the Albion website. "I didn’t get the opportunity in the summer so in this period until January I want to stay fit and stay sharp.

“I've been around under-21s football for the last three years now, so I know it well. It's important for me to try and get goals and assists and to perform well so that when my chance comes to play first-team football, I'm ready, fit and good to go.

“I think from my numbers this season I've put a good case forward. I'm just focusing on each game and trying to maximize any time I'm on the pitch, trying to score goals, get assists, create for the team and show why someone out there should take me.”

Peupion joined Brighton in 2020 and is contracted with the Seagulls until June 2025.