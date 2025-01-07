Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Brighton striker Cam Peupion has been shortlisted for the Premier League 2 Player of the Month award for December.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peupion was involved in four goals – including two against Tottenham in a 5-1 win – in four appearances and has three goals and five assists in total in the Premier League 2.

Peupion also picked up an assist for Albion in the Carabao Cup against Crawley Town and has two goals and one assist in the EFL Trophy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It's impressive numbers for the 22-year-old Australian, who is out of contract this summer and keen to make a move away from Brighton this January.

Cameron Peupion of Brighton is looking for a move this January

“I definitely feel like I'm ready for first-team football," said the former Sydney United player last month. "I didn’t get the opportunity in the summer so in this period until January I want to stay fit and stay sharp.

“I've been around under-21s football for the last three years now, so I know it well. It's important for me to try and get goals and assists and to perform well so that when my chance comes to play first-team football, I'm ready, fit and good to go.

“I think from my numbers this season I've put a good case forward. I'm just focusing on each game and trying to maximize any time I'm on the pitch, trying to score goals, get assists, create for the team and show why someone out there should take me.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another of Brighton’s talented youngsters, Harry Howell, was also nominated for the Player of the Month award. Howell netted a hat-trick against Spurs, as well as teeing up Peupion for the opening goal in that game.

Also nominated were: Aodhan Doherty (Blackburn Rovers), Jonathan Esenga (Fulham), Daniel Gore (Manchester United), Aiden Manning (Norwich City), Jack Moorehouse (Manchester United), Daniel Ogwuru (Norwich City).