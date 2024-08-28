Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Fabian Hurzeler said Brighton striker Mark O’Mahony ‘deserved’ his first senior goal as he prepares for a loan move to assist his development.

O’Mahony scored Albion’s fourth goal in a 4-0 win over Crawley Town in the second round of the Carabao Cup last night (Tuesday, August 27).

It was a calm finish by the 19-year-old after he dispossessed Josh Flint in front of goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It looks set to be his last action for the Seagulls before moving to Championship outfit Portsmouth on a season-long loan.

Mark O'Mahony celebrates scoring Brighton's fourth goal in the Carabao Cup win over Crawley. Picture: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

O’Mahony started the match on the bench but he got his chance a lot earlier than expected after Matt O’Riley hobbled off injured within the opening six minutes.

“He had never played with the team like he did today,” Hurzeler said. “He only played 45 minutes in pre season.

"It’s not so easy to have a game like this and have competition. All our players need a little bit of time, also Mark.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The longer the game went, the more stable he was, the more actions he had. He's a great character. He's a very good guy.

"He always tries to improve. A good scorer in the box. We see that today with his goal. He had two or three more chances.

"In the end, I'm really happy because he's a young guy. He deserved to score today because he works really hard in training. Now we see what happens.”

O’Mahony made three first team appearances for Brighton under their former boss Roberto De Zerbi and also featured in the pre-season trip to Japan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Republic of Ireland under-21 international is set to be unveiled Fratton Park today (Wednesday, August 28), according to our sister title the Portsmouth News.

O’Mahony told BBC Sussex Sport: “Whatever happens it’s in the club’s hands, I know they are very good with young players.

“Whatever that means after tonight, I trust the club, we’ll just have to wait and see.

“It shows the club has given young players the chance and you get to prove it. Thankfully for me I scored and it proves the academy is there for a reason.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Portsmouth have also been linked with a loan move for another Albion attacker, Amario Cozier-Duberry. The 19-year-old winger impressed in pre-season having joined in the summer on a free transfer after leaving Arsenal.