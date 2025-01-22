Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

All the latest transfer news from Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha has joined Major League Soccer side Charlotte on loan from Galatasaray until 2026.

Zaha will team up with former Brighton promotion-winner turned coach Gary Dicker, who moved to Charlotte from Brighton earlier this season as part of their coaching set-up

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Zaha, 32, has been on loan at Lyon in Ligue 1 but has made only one start as well as five substitute appearances.

Wilfried Zaha of Crystal Palace in action against (L-R) Liam Bridcutt, Gary Dicker and Dean Hammond of Brighton in 2012

Having played 458 times and scored 90 goals for Palace across two spells, he departed for Turkey on a free transfer in 2023 and helped the Istanbul outfit win the Super Lig title in his only full season.

Zoran Krneta, general manager of North Carolina-based franchise Charlotte, said on the club website: “Wilfried is a world-class talent who has proven himself at the highest level of the sport as an elite goalscorer and chance creator.

“His performances in the Premier League and on the international level speak for themselves and we are confident that Wilfried can make an immediate impact in Major League Soccer.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Zaha, who was the final signing made by Sir Alex Ferguson before his retirement, spent a single, unsuccessful season at Manchester United under David Moyes before returning to Selhurst Park.

He will fill a designated player spot at Charlotte, a rule which allows a franchise to sign up to three players that would otherwise fall foul of a team’s salary cap.