'Important not to overreact' - Fabian Hurzeler issues important advice to players and fans after beating Chelsea

Fabian Hurzeler said he ‘stayed calm’ after the heavy defeat at Nottingham Forest – and that provided the foundation for Brighton to prove a lot of doubters wrong against Chelsea in Saturday’s FA Cup win.

Questions were rightly asked after Albion’s 7-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest but there were some, perhaps, premature calls for Hurzeler to lose his job for it.

The German got it wrong at the City Ground – none more so than playing Jack Hinshelwood as a lone midfielder with no protection – but he showed he learned from that against Chelsea.

The returning Carlos Baleba was the difference maker as he settled down the midfield which dominated Chelsea for large parts.

Terrific goals from Georginio Rutter and Kaoru Mitoma secured a memorable comeback victory, after Bart Verbruggen’s fifth minute howler – the only blip on an otherwise faultless night. It was the Seagulls’ first home win since November.

Hurzeler told ITV, post-match: "I am really proud of how we bounced back from a big loss. I am proud of how they stuck together.

"It is very important not to overreact to setbacks. I stayed calm. We analysed the reasons.”

Speaking to BBC Sport, he added: “Great reaction. We showed character after that start. I'm proud of how they came back. It's not easy. That's why it was well deserved.

"It was a togetherness on the pitch. It's a team performance. They bounced back, they stuck together. They didn't point fingers after losing. They took ownership.

"We always try to stay grounded and work hard. We try not to get euphoric after a good win or panic after a defeat.

"That's why we all love football because you can bounce back. It's not always going up, it's downs. In life it's important to know a successful journey is not a comfortable journey.”